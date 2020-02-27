Platelet Rich Plasma Market to Report a CAGR of 8.30% Between 2014 and 2022

A new Transparency Market Research report states that the Europe platelet rich plasma market stood at US$42.1 mn in 2013 and is predicted to reach US$ 87.2 mn in 2022. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.30% from 2014 to 2022. The title of the report is, “Platelet Rich Plasma Market – Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2014 – 2022”.

According to the report, the platelet rich plasma market in Europe is driven by the rising incidence of sports injuries; diseases including orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases; and obesity. In addition, the growing geriatric population being more prone to surgeries and injuries has also boosted the market. Furthermore, factors such as the launch of numerous devices for the preparation of platelet rich plasmas and the increasing awareness about the platelet rich plasma therapy and its benefits have also impacted the market positively. On the other hand, the factors such as the soaring costs of therapies and devices and the chances of treatment failures are amongst the key factors that may impede the growth of the market.

On the basis of type, the platelet rich plasma market in Europe is segmented into pure-platelet rich plasma (P-PRP), leukocyte-platelet rich fibrin (L-PRF), and leukocyte-platelet rich plasma (L-PRP). Amongst these, the segment of P-PRP led the market in 2013 and constituted a share of 70.8% in the market in Europe. This is owing to the rich platelet content of P-PRP. On the other hand, the segment of L-PRF is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate in the forecast horizon owing to its benefits such as ease of preparation, reduced healing time of wounds, and cost-effectiveness, etc.

On the basis of origin, the market is segmented into homologous, autologous, and allogenic. Amongst these, in 2013, the segment of autologous led the platelet rich plasma market in Europe. On the other hand, the segment of allogenic platelet rich plasma will also grow owing to its requirement in patients diagnosed with blood disorders such as hemocytopenia and leukemia with a low count of platelets in the blood.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cosmetic surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, neurosurgery, and other surgeries such as cardiothoracic, urological, and periodontal. Amongst these, in 2013, the orthopedic surgery application segment led the market and represented 38.3% in the market. This is due to the increasing geriatric population and the rising count of sports and orthopedic injuries in Europe. In addition, platelet rich plasmas are also widely used in cosmetic surgeries in facelift treatments and facial aesthetics within the European region.

Geographically, the platelet rich plasma market in Europe is segmented into Italy, the UK, France, Spain, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Amongst these, the UK held the largest share in the market in 2013 owing to the increasing prevalence of reconstructive and orthopedic procedures in the country. In addition, the rising inclination towards platelet rich plasma therapies for sports injuries will also augment the development of the market in the UK.

The prime players dominant in the market are Arthrex, Inc., EmCyte Corporation, Biomet, Inc., AdiStem Ltd, and Medira Ltd., among others.

