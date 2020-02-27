Professional Survey of GLOBAL PC POWER SUPPLY MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

Press Release – 14 Feb 2019

Latest Update "Global PC Power Supply Market Insights, Forecast to 2025"

This report presents the worldwide PC Power Supply market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A power supply unit (or PSU) converts mains AC to low-voltage regulated DC power for the internal components of a computer. Modern personal computers universally use switched-mode power supplies. Some power supplies have a manual switch for selecting input voltage, while others automatically adapt to the mains voltage.

At present, in the Taiwan the PC Power Supply industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in Taiwan, China, etc.

The global PC Power Supply industry reached a production volume of approximately 105443 K Units in 2017, and is expected to reach 90411 K Units in 2025.

The largest market is in China. The market will reached a production volume of approximately 46910 K Units in 2017, and the production volume share is 44.49%, and the secondary market is Taiwan, it will reached a production volume of 40917 K Units in 2017, and the production volume share is 38.80%.

Now, the leading manufacturers of PC Power Supply located in the Taiwan, such as Delta, Lite-On, Chicony, CWT, Acbel.

The PC Power Supply market was valued at 3450 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2430 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PC Power Supply.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Delta

Lite-On

Chicony

CWT

Acbel

Great Wall

FSP

Huntkey

Antec

GIGABYTE

SeaSonic

Thermaltake

Corsair

In Win

GOLDEN FIELD

VisionTek

CoolerMaster

EVGA

– PC Power Supply Breakdown Data by Type



Below 500 Watts

500W ~750 Watts

Above 750 Watts



– PC Power Supply Breakdown Data by Application



Consumer PC

Business PC

Industrial PC

– PC Power Supply Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– PC Power Supply Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global PC Power Supply status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key PC Power Supply manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PC Power Supply :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of PC Power Supply market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

