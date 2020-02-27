Rectopexy Mesh and Grafts Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2026

Prolapse is termed as displacement or fall out of the tissue or organs from their position. Rectal prolapse is fall out of part of rectum through the anus; it is often termed as external rectal prolapse. In some cases, the rectum does not come out of the anus. It slides from its position which is called internal rectal prolapse or intussusception. Rectal prolapse is considered to be more common among the geriatric population, with women being more prone to the condition. Rectal prolapse can be mild or severe depending upon the degree of rectum displacement. Rectal prolapse needs to be treated surgically. Major causes of rectal prolapse are spinal injuries, surgery in the pelvic area, during pregnancy and in case of prolonged and chronic constipation. The various surgical approaches in treating rectal prolapse are abdomen incision to pull back the prolapsed rectum using sutures and mesh or grafts, laparoscopic rectal prolapse repair through abdominal incision also known as laparoscopic ventral rectopexy (LVR), and perineal rectosigmoidectomy which includes resection of prolapsed rectum.

Rectal prolapse is more common among the geriatric population. Rise in the global geriatric population is likely to increase the number of rectal prolapse cases. Advances in surgical technologies and their widespread access propel demand for minimally invasive procedures such as LVR using mesh or grafts. Favorable reimbursement from private and public agencies and wide availability of new grafts are expected to increase the uptake during the forecast period. However, adverse effects associated with rectopexy mesh and grafts such as erosion, infection, fistulation, and pain in the back and pelvic region are anticipated to restrain adoption. Past events of adverse effects using synthetic mesh in the pelvic region and several litigations filed in the U.S. have led to warning issuance from the U.S. FDA in 2011 about the use of synthetic mesh in the pelvis for pelvic organ prolapse repair. These factors are projected to restrain the global rectopexy mesh and grafts market.

The global rectopexy mesh and grafts market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be bifurcated into synthetic mesh and biological grafts. The synthetic mesh segment can be classified into polypropylene mesh, polyester mesh, and others. These meshes are available as coated or uncoated with titanium and other metals and alloys. Biological grafts are prepared using porcine dermal collagen or small intestinal collagen. Biological grafts are bioabsorbable and have lesser side effects. This is likely to contribute to higher adoption during the forecast period. Based on application, the global rectopexy mesh and grafts market can be categorized into internal rectal prolapse and external rectal prolapse. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics. The number of LVR procedures is expected to increase due to high adoption of minimally invasive surgeries at ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global rectopexy mesh and grafts market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. High adoption of advanced & minimally invasive surgical interventions and better reimbursement support in the U.S. are projected to boost the rectopexy mesh and grafts market in North America during the forecast period. LVR is considered to be the standard rectal prolapse treatment procedure in Europe. This is anticipated to contribute to the region’s significant share of the global rectopexy mesh and grafts market. Large geriatric population and rise in public and private health care expenditure are expected to fuel the growth of the rectopexy mesh and grafts market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global rectopexy mesh and grafts market include Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic plc, and Cook Medical.

