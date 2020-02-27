Research and Development in Manufacturing Technology of Body Armor Drives Market

The global body armor market has been foreseen to witness a growing focus of companies to deliver technologically developed products to fulfill the unique defense needs of various nations. A report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has pointed out some of the leading players in the body armor business, viz. Safariland, LLC, Honeywell International, Inc., and Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. These players could be dedicated to providing specialized research and development facilities to their businesses. Companies could look to manufacture top-class protective gears by integrating developments in human engineering and material sciences with technological precision.

According to the statistics obtained by TMR analysts, the global body armor market has been projected to attain a revenue valuation of approximately US$4.3 bn by the end of 2021 at a CAGR of 4.0% for the forecast timeframe 2015–2021. Type IV body armor could reach a maximum share of an estimated US$1.0 bn by the concluding forecast year. For the same forecast timeframe, North America could take a leading position in the market with a 4.0% CAGR.

Continuing Soldier Modernization Programs Cement Growth of Body Armor Market

The world body armor market has been prognosticated to be pampered by a significant demand for state-of-the-art protective gear for militaries to combat in challenging circumstances and locations. The prolific demand for body armor could be bolstered by the ongoing adoption of various soldier modernization programs by governments around the globe. Governments have been anticipated to increase the adoption of the best of body armor products amid the fears of political vulnerability and rising terrorism. Body armor suits and accessories could be increasingly purchased across the world in view of the integration of attractive features such as lethality, survivability, sustainability, and mobility.

Considering the toughness of mountainous terrains, a number of countries such as those included in BRICS have been expected to focus on the development of body armor products that are light in weight. This could allow them to have access to sustainable solutions in grueling warlike conditions.

Leading Countries Diverting Defense Budgets for Other Commitments Fetter Demand

The flow of high demand in the international body armor market has been predicted to be disturbed by the slashing of defense budgets in some countries. The U.K. and the U.S. could be directing their heavy defense budgets toward economical purposes in the background of having fulfilled most requirements of their defense sector. This has been forecasted to not augur well for the growth of the market. The large-scale production of body armor could be hindered by limited patents related to manufacturing techniques, intellectual property rights, and monopoly secured by a few companies.