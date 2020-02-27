Respiratory Measurement Devices Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2015 – 2025

Respiratory measurement devices refer to the medical device that is used to measure the rate of respiration in a living organism. The device measures the rate of respiration by measuring rate of exchange oxygen/carbon dioxide. Some of the respiratory measurement devices are pulse oximetry systems, capnographs, spirometers and peak flow meters. Pulse oximetry systems used to measure the oxygen level in the patient blood and help to treat problem of the lungs and respiratory systems. Capnographs used to measure carbon dioxide (CO2) level into the patient bloodstream. Spirometers help to measure air capacity of the lungs to monitor breathing disorder. Peak flow meter used to measure air flow in the lungs and helps to manage asthma systems and prevent from asthma attack.

Respiratory measurement devices help in early detection of symptoms in the patients to improve quality of care. Respiratory measurement devices uses in the disease such as COPD, asthma, bronchitis, etc. Some of the common factors that affect the rate of respiration are age, internal temperature, disease such as COPD and angina, exercise, etc.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-829



Growing number of patients with respiratory disorders and technological advancement are the major factors that drive the growth of the respiratory measurement devices market. According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, approximately 300 million people affected with asthma in 2014 worldwide and it is estimated to grow by more than 100 million by 2025.

Respiratory Measurement Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, respiratory measurement devices market is driven by rising incidence of respiratory disorders, technological advancement such as low perfusion and motion tolerant in pulse oximeter, increasing government expenditure, growing patient awareness about various respiratory diseases and rise in demand for better healthcare services. However, critical regulatory compliance procedures inhibit the growth of the respiratory measurement devices market.

Respiratory Measurement Devices Market: Segmentation

Global Respiratory Measurement Devices market is further segmented into following types:

Product type Pulse oximetry systems Table Top Pulse Oximeter Hand Held Pulse Oximeter Pulse Oximeter Sensors Capnographs Spirometers Peak flow meters

End user Hospital Clinics Home Use Others



Respiratory Measurement Devices Market: Overview

With the rise in number of patient with respiratory disease and rapid technological advancement in respiratory measurement devices, the global respiratory measurement devices market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Respiratory Measurement Devices Market: Region- wise Outlook

The global respiratory measurement devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global respiratory measurement devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global respiratory measurement devices market due to technological advancement and increasing incidence of respiratory cases. Asia-Pacific is the fastest emerging market for global respiratory measurement devices because the rise in number of patients with respiratory diseases.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-829

Respiratory Measurement Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global respiratory measurement devices market are GE Healthcare, Philips Respironics, Inc, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Covidien, Cardinal Health, Inc., Masimo Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Smiths Medicaland MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG.