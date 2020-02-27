Rugged IC Market: Highly prominent and is unquestionably expected to rise due to its dynamic application base

Integrated Circuits (IC) are ubiquitous chips that form the keystone of modern electronics. An IC can execute a function as an amplifier, oscillator, microprocessor etc. Integrated circuits are manufactured with two types of technologies, that are- Monolithic and Hybrid technology. Monolithic ICs are considered to be cheap yet reliable; but the hybrid ones are better attached with a ceramic substance and connected on a metallization pattern, making them more reliable and strong. On the other hand, rugged integrated circuits are types of semiconductor devices that can carry out operations in extreme conditions including varying temperatures, vibration, duct, dirt and others.

Unlike the usual ICs, Rugged Integrated Circuits are better designed and built, giving the electronic device a higher performance and operating speed. Rugged ICs can deliver solutions in almost all environments. Companies manufacturing IC’s have developed these rugged integrated circuits with extreme toughness and rugged packaging. A rugged integrated circuit is expected to work far beyond power-up on the bench. These IC’s qualify in operating under thermal cycling, thermal shock, and wide temperature characterization. Moreover, rugged IC’s are configured with custom drivers, hardware and software, helping them to tolerate extreme environmental testing.

Integrated circuits are of three types- analog integrated circuits, digital integrated circuits, and mixed integrated circuits. Digital integrated circuits are used in computers, microprocessors, digital signal processors and other frequency counters, specially designed by utilizing various digital logic gates and other electronic components of circuits. Analog integrated circuits can be linear or RF IC’s, usually found in an operational amplifier that possesses a very high voltage gain.

Furthermore, mixed IC’s are a mixture of analog and digital IC’s, thereby resulting in an advanced integrated technology. In addition, integrated circuits can be of different types based on the method or technique used in manufacturing them. These include thin and thick film IC’s, monolithic IC’s, and hybrid or multichip IC’s. The rugged integrated integrated circuit is used extensively in aerospace and defense, automotive, power, mining and metals, healthcare, and other infrastructural industry segments.

The integrated circuit market is highly prominent and is unquestionably expected to rise due to its dynamic application base. Integrated circuits are preferred because of their small size, lower cost of production, more reliability and low usage of energy. Restraints of integrated circuits include limited power rating, high grade of PNP, and the noise they produce during operation. Conversely, the advantage of rugged integrated circuits is that they can tolerate high grade of PNP and maintains toughness that can withstand rough handling. Rugged integrated circuits are therefore developed using design techniques and models that can support rugged design activities.

The availability of rugged integrated circuits across geographies has expanded with a constant increase in the market size. Regions that prefer using this electronic device include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. There is an expected transmission of massive amounts of data in harsh environments, making rugged integrated circuits necessary in those fields. North America and Europe are early adopters of new technology and hence expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

The global market of rugged IC’s have several dominant and emerging players. The leading players involved in manufacturing rugged integrated circuits include Ozic (Arizona, U.S), Qualcomm Inc. (California, U.S), Analog Devices Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (California, U.S), Texas Instruments Inc. (Texas, U.S), STMicroelectronics NV (Geneva, Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany), Richtek Technology Corporation (Taiwan), General Dynamics Corporation (Virginia, United States), Crystal Group Inc. (Hiawatha, United States), DT Research Inc. (California, United States), Global Mixed-mode Technology Inc.(Taiwan), and Taiwan Semiconductor (Hsinchu, Taiwan).