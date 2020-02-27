Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market to Earn Revenues at 4.7% CAGR During 2017–2027

Future Market Insights has presented a detailed analysis and revised forecast analysis in its new report titled, “Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027)”. The global semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) market was valued at US$ 27,700 Mn in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2027. Growing demand of consumer electronics, increasing integration of electronics and connectivity in automotive are major factors driving growth of the global semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) market.

Semiconductor industry is highly volatile in nature. Major market participants in this industry are fabless companies that focus on leveraging their resources in designing and utilizing their expertise in enhancing performance of the chipsets or ICs. Therefore, most of the semiconductor assembly, testing, and packaging related services are outsourced by fabless companies to third party providers known as ‘Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Service Providers’. Moreover, with the shift of semiconductor process technology to the larger wafers and smaller feature sizes, the cost of building a state-of-the-art wafer fabrication factory has increased considerably. Semiconductor assembly and testing services are offered in various end user industries. One of the major applications of semiconductor assembly and testing services is for communication.

Global semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) market is categorized on the basis of services, application and region. On the basis of services, the market is segmented as assembly & packaging and testing. The assembly and packaging segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) market is segmented into communication, computing & networking, consumer electronics, industrial and automotive. The revenue contribution from the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Among the regions, Taiwan is projected to exhibit relatively high growth in the global market, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Revenue from the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market in North America and APAC (excluding Taiwan) is expected to collectively account for over 40% of the global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market revenue in 2017. Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services providers can focus on expanding their footprints across several countries in APAC and Europe regions such as India and UK.

On the basis of assembly and packaging, the Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market is segmented into copper wire & gold wire bonding, copper clip, flip chip, wafer level packaging and TSV. The revenue contribution from the wafer level packaging segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

This report also covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market in regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC (excluding Taiwan), Taiwan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Assessment

Some of the top companies identified across the Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) value chain are ASE Group, Amkor Technology, JCET, Powertech Technology Inc., SPIL, UTAC, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., Tongfu Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd, King Yuan ELECTRONICS Co. Ltd. And others.

