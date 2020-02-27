Smart Surfaces Market – In-Depth Analysis and Forecast on Market Dynamics

The healthcare industry as a whole forms a leading consumer of smart surfaces. The rapid increase in the rate of awareness about antimicrobial smart surfaces and their benefits in a medical institution are stimulating considerable demand for them across the globe. The amount of research and development required for smart surfaces in the healthcare industry is extremely high at the moment, due to the myriad of regulations concerned with the types of chemicals used to coat floors. The development of compliant and effective smart surfaces with no side effects is the most optimal result a manufacturer can provide and meeting that objective will help a player achieve a high rate of sales.

North America held the greater share in the smart surfaces market, but by the end of 2021, Asia Pacific is expected to take up the leading share at 35.3% of the market revenue share. This rapid increase in the demand for smart surfaces in the Asia Pacific region is what will expectedly drive the global players in the coming years. This region holds a rapidly developing industrial sector that can play host to the development of smart surfaces at an equally fast pace.

Countries in North America are still showing a high demand for smart surfaces owing to their increasing use in transportation, healthcare, and defense industries. The fastest-growing demand for smart surfaces in North America is expected to come from the solar energy industry till 2021.

By the end of 2021, over 31% of the market for smart surfaces will be taken up by the transportation sector. Although this will most likely be the largest market share, it will be a diminished share from that in 2015 and 2016, owing to the rapidly growing demand for smart surfaces in the healthcare industry.

Nevertheless, the intense demand for smart surfaces for automobile windshields and windows is a leading factor in terms of demand for smart surfaces. This segment’s research and development is also highly invested in, creating a greater scope of growth for this market’s players.

Meanwhile, the demand for smart surfaces in the healthcare sector is skyrocketing. The two key areas where smart surfaces are needed the most are floor coatings and drug delivery surfaces. Both are gaining demand owing to increase in awareness of product benefits and research to put smart surfaces within the boundaries of regulatory approval.

The key providers of smart surfaces from a global perspective include HZO, Inc., BASF SE, Debiotech S.A., and 3M Co.