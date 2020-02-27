Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Industry 2019

Description:-

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) is a third-generation Fuel Cell, an all-solid chemical power generator that converts the chemical energy stored in the Fuel and oxidizer directly into electricity at medium and high temperatures.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include demand in solid oxide fuel cell (sofc), increasing demand across asia pacific regions and growing demand in portable fuel cells.

The worldwide market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Adelan

Atrex Energy

Bloom Energy

Ceres Power

Convion

Delphi Automotive

Elcogen

FuelCell Energy

Versa Power Systems

Hexis

LG Fuel Cell Systems

Nexceris

Protonex Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Planar

Thin film

Tubular

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Generators

Aircrafts

Military

Other

