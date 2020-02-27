Steady Growth to be Witnessed by Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by 2014 – 2020

Flame retardant chemicals are chemicals or compounds which are added to combustible materials in order to prevent or delay combustion of these materials rendering them more resistant to ignition. The flame retardant materials, impede, inhibit or suppress the rate of combustion of the material to which they are added.

These chemicals interfere with the combustion process at any of the stages such as heating, ignition, decomposition or during the flame spreading stage. The amount of flame retardant to be incorporated depends on the level of safety that is desired for the end use. These chemicals may be used in combination with some other chemicals or used singly to impart flame retardancy. Moreover, selection of a particular chemical depends on the material to which it is to be added as different elements which compose the chemical react differently with fire. This flame retardant chemicals market report includes market assessment for extensively used flame retardant chemicals across the globe.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-293

Flame retardant chemicals marketcan be segmented based on their application in the end user industries such as automotive, construction, textiles, electronics and electrical industry and others. On the other hand, flame retardant chemicals market, based on the type of chemicals, is segmented as chlorinated flame retardants, brominated flame retardants, organophoshorus based flame retardants, nitrogen flame retardants,antimony oxide,Aluminium hydroxide and other flame retardants. Based on the regions of the world, the Flame Retardant Chemicals market can be segmented in to Asia-Pacific region, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The global flame retardant chemicals market is expected to witness a moderate single digit growth in the next five years. Among the regional segments, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of global flame retardant chemicals market with China accounting for a large chunk of demand, Asia-Pacific is followed by North-America.

The growth of end user industries especially in the Asia-Pacific region has led to a significant growth in the global flame retardant chemicals market. The growth of construction industry which employs flame retardants in insulation materials, paints and coatings and other materials, growth of automotive and electronics industry and other emerging application segments are expected to drive growth of flame retardant chemicals market. Moreover, the regulations pertaining safety standards as regards to fire safety in the end user industries has led to significant increase in demand over the past few years in the global flame retardant chemicals market.

The growth of flame retardant chemicals market is however dependent on the price of feedstock or the raw materials required for producing these chemicals. Moreover, some of the flame retardant chemicals being harmful to the environment have led to reduction in their use world over and this has also led to development of eco-friendly flame retardant chemicals which are expected to gain foothold in the global flame retardant chemicals market and in turn drive the growth of the market.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-293

The major players in the flame retardant chemicals market are Clariant, BASF, Chemtura, AkzoNobel, Ciba specialty chemicals, Lanxess AG, Bayer Material Science among the others