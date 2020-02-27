Stromal Vascular Fraction Market will Account for Revenues Worth US$ 101 Mn by 2025

Prevalence of knee osteoarthritis is expected to provide a significant opportunity to the new class cell therapies to penetrate the market. Moreover, soaring demand for reconstructive breast therapies are also estimated to fuel the market in near future. Among all the clinical trials being conducted for stromal vascular fraction therapeutics, breast reconstruction procedures have reported highest proportion and outcomes for it to appear promising, as per the research conducted by Persistence Market Research. Another opportunity lies in the therapy for scleroderma, as there has already been an approved cell therapy that holds tremendous growth potential.

To know key findings Request Sample Report @: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20914

Persistence Market Research has recently published a research report on the global stromal vascular fraction, titled “Stromal Vascular Fraction Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025.” The report indicates moderate growth for the SVF market during the forecast period 2017-2025, at an estimated CAGR of 4.2%. From the global sales achieved in 2017, i.e. US$ 73.14 Mn, the market is anticipated to attain a value worth US$ 101.92 Mn by the end of 2025.

Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market: Dynamics

The growth of the global stromal vascular fraction market is primarily driven by increasing adoption in applications such as skin treatment, migraine and headaches, arthritis, diabetes, migraine, joint replacement and also in neurological conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), neuropathy, and Parkinson’s disease. In addition, increasing prevalence and incidence of above-mentioned application are also gardening the market growth of stromal vascular fraction market. For instance, according to the research conducted, ALS affects more than 32,000 individuals and approximately 5,100 new cases diagnosed each year in U.S. alone. However, factors such as high cost of treatment and complex regulatory framework are the major obstacles in hampering the market growth of stromal vascular fraction.

Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market: Regional Analysis

North America’s SVF market is expected to contribute more than 38% revenue share in the global market for stromal vascular fraction over 2017-2025. Increasing number of IRB approvals for new SVF deployment procedures developed by various research facilities and hospitals in the US is driving the demand for procedure the North American market. As per the report published by Persistence Market Research, North America will stay dominant throughout the forecast period, in terms of value. Asia Pacific, slated for a relatively higher CAGR value over 2017-2025, will be reportedly followed by the European market for SVF therapies. South Korea has been identified to be the fastest emerging, most lucrative regional market for stromal vascular fraction, with over 5% CAGR during the assessment period.

Request for Report Methodology @: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/20914

Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market: Key Players

The report includes in-depth profiles of some of the key players that are financialy active in the competitive landscape of the global stromal vascular fraction market. Cytori Therapeutics Inc., IntelliCell BioSciences Inc. , Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., GE Healthcare (Biosafe Group SA), Lifecell Corporation (Allergen PLC), Tissue Genesis Inc., and InGeneron, Inc. are a few of the leading players in the global marketplace for stromal vascular fraction.