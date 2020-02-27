Substation Automation Market – Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Projects to Encourage Growth

A new research study by Transparency Market Research states that the global market for substation automation market is enjoying a stiff competition among the top leading companies. With the entry of new players, the competition is likely to get intense in the coming few years. In order to enhance their market penetration, the key players are making noteworthy efforts to develop new products, which is expected to accelerate the market growth in the near future.

In addition to this, the rising research and development activities and the rising investments by the key players are projected to support the development of the market in the coming few years. Moreover, the key players are offering customized solutions in order to enhance the reliability of the power system at a comparatively low rate, thus promising the market growth in the near future. Some of the key players engaged in the substation automation market across the globe are Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, Siemens, and Grid Solutions.

The communication channel includes four segments which includes ethernet, powerline communication, copper wire communication and optical fiber communication among others. SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition), intelligent electronic devices (IED) and communication network among others are the segments of substation automation on the basis of modules. The demand to improve the grid efficiency and reliability is one of the major factors driving the growth of substation automation market.

Apart from this, the increased need to reduce transmission and distribution loss is also fuelling the growth of substation automation market. In addition, the need to reduce outrage time by real time monitoring of faults and using automated systems to resume services is also boosting the growth of substation automation market. North America is the largest market for substation automation as this region is having large number of automated substations.

Moreover, the increasing demand for electricity and increasing number of smart grids is also fuelling the growth in this region. Asia Pacific is emerging market for substation automation and is expected to grow at the fastest rate among all regions. The rapid industrialization and upcoming power utilities are the major factors boosting the growth in this region. Apart from this, cost saving opportunities provided by the application of automated substations is also fuelling the growth of substation automation market.

India and China are the major markets supporting the growth in this region. The RoW region includes Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The increasing number demand for electricity in Middle East region and Africa is boosting the growth in this region. Middle East holds the major market for substation automation in this region. The substation automation market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2014 to 2020.