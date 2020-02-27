Surf Watches Market by top key players, 2023: Rip Curl, Nixon, Vestal Watches, Quiksilver, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Freestyle Brands, LLC, Tommy Hilfiger Licensing

Surf watches are specially designed watches that function under water, and thus are an essential gadget for surfers and wave riders as they provide surf reports and surf forecasting. Surf watches are equipped with GPS and Wi-Fi systems that allow the users to update and check the ocean conditions at any spot and in real time.

They provide information about wave height, wave period, water temperature, and wind speed & direction. A surf watch is a technical watch and is generally used by fishermen, surfers, sea navigators, and individuals interested in water sports.

Rise in surfing tournaments, and better safety offering and attractive features drive the market growth. However, high cost of these watches and bigger size as compared to a regular watch are expected to restraint this growth. Increase in popularity of adventure sports and advanced technology offerings present numerous opportunity for market development.

Request Sample Report:

The surf watches market is segmented based on application and geography. The application segment is divided into fishing, water sports, navigation, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key players profiled in the report are Rip Curl, Nixon, Vestal Watches, Quiksilver, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Freestyle Brands, LLC, Tommy Hilfiger Licensing, LLC, Seiko Watch Corporation, Citizen Watch Company Of America, Inc., and Scurfa Ltd.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, dynamics, and estimations for the key market segments in the global surf watches market from 2017 to 2023.

Exhaustive analysis of the market by application helps to understand the current applications of these watches and the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

This report presents competitive intelligence of the market to understand the competitive scenario globally.

Request Purchase Enquiry:

Surf Watches Market Key Segmentation:

By Application

Fishing

Water Sports

Navigation

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players