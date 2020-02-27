Surgery Tables Market to Expand at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2018 to 2026

The global surgical tables market has benefited significantly from a rise in investments in the health care sector. Moreover, an emerging trend that has had a direct impact on the surgery tables market is the use of sophisticated surgical tables to support hybrid operating rooms. A large number of global manufacturers are putting in constant efforts to develop and manufacture novel surgery tables in order to meet requirements of surgical procedures. Demand for advanced surgery tables, such as orthopedic surgical tables, image guided surgical tables, etc., is on the rise. Key players are focusing on the development of surgery tables with better efficacy. For instance, Merivaara Corp. launched a new surgery table, the Practico, for elective procedures to support a wide range of posture possibilities. These key developments are likely to augment the global surgery tables market in the near future. However, high cost of surgical tables is likely to restrain the global surgery tables market during the forecast period.

The global surgery tables market has been segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the powered surgery tables segment is projected to dominate the market. This is due to an increase in demand for new and advanced surgical tables from emerging countries and established health care centers. In terms of application, the general surgery tables segment is projected to dominate the market, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The imaging tables segment is estimated to be highly attractive, and its market share is expected to rise during the forecast period, due to a rise in emphasis on diagnostic imaging and increase in preference for C-arms devices in hospitals and other health care facilities.