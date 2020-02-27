Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Evolution Opportunities And Trends 2025, key Players: Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 7.38% from 1680 million $ in 2015 to 2080 million $ in 2018, Research analysts believe that in the next few years, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring will reach 2941 million $.

Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) is the clinical practice of determining the concentration of a specific drug in a patient’s bloodstream at different intervals. Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) helps to sustain a constant volume of drug in bloodstream required to show therapeutic effects without toxic effects, thereby optimizing individual dosage regimens. Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) is generally not deployed for majority of drugs, rather it is used primarily for monitoring drugs with narrow therapeutic window, medicines for which required concentrations are challenging to monitor, drugs with marked pharmacokinetic variability, and drugs known to cause adverse effects.

Top Players Profiled in this Report includes, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Biomerieux, Alere Inc., Sekisui Medical.

Growing adoption of continuous therapeutic drug monitoring in the treatment of disease is the key factor driving the growth of this market. In addition, the prevalent use of chemotherapies in cancer treatment, rising government initiatives, and the presence of untapped market in developing countries are some other factors driving the growth of the global therapeutic drug monitoring market. Globally, roughly, 1 in 6 deaths occur due to cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for 9.6 million deaths in 2018. However, the high cost of monitoring and lack of awareness in developing countries are impacting the growth of therapeutic drug monitoring market.

The report takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global therapeutic drug monitoring market. For this purpose, a section dedicated to company profiles has been included in the report. The profiling of the leading players is done in order to judge the current competitive scenario. The competitive landscape is assessed by taking into consideration many important factors such as business growth, recent developments, product pipeline, and others.

