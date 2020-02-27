Top 4 keys Players to success with UHF RFID Inlays Market- 2019-2025 | Business Leading Players Alien Technology, Junmp Technology, NETHOM, Identiv, Sense Technology and more..

Market Industrial Forecasts on UHF RFID Inlays Market:

An inlay is consist of an antenna and a contactless-enabled microchip, inlay are the neurons of the RIFD brain. Generally, UHF presents the frequency band from 860 MHz to 960 MHz. This report is focus on the UHF RFID Inlay.

Of the major players of UHF RFID Inlay in Asia-Pacific, SMARTRAC maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. SMARTRAC accounted for 14.37% of the Asia-Pacific UHF RFID Inlay revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.32% and 12.47%, including XINDECO IOT and Invengo.

The following manufacturers are assessed in this report in terms of sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

SMARTRAC, XINDECO IOT, Invengo, Shang Yang RFID Technology, Avery Dennison Inc., INLAYLINK, D & H SMARTID, Alien Technology, Junmp Technology, NETHOM, Identiv, Sense Technology

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

UHF Dry Inlay

UHF Wet Inlay

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Retail

Asset Management/Inventory/Documents

Logistics

Others

The Asia-Pacific consumption of UHF RFID Inlay divided into seven countries/regions: In China, total UHF RFID Inlay accounted for 50.87%. In Japan, total UHF RFID Inlay accounted for 8.62%. The market in Korea UHF RFID Inlay accounted for 6.71 %, in Taiwan 3.88%, in India 9.53%, in Southeast Asia 16.07 %, and in Australia 2.53 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.There are three major applications, including Retail, Asset Management/ Inventory/ Documents and Logistics. Applications within these three segments make up about 97 % consumption volume market share in the Asia-Pacific.

The forecast for the UHF RFID Inlays market will differ geographically on the basis of individual characteristics of each market, government regulations, product lifecycles, economic outlook, etc.

The growth of this market globally is subjected to various factors, including consumer ace UHF RFID Inlays of a lot of UHF RFID Inlays products, inorganic company growth models, price volatility of raw materials, product innovation along with economic prospects in both producer and consumer countries.

