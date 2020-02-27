Top Details of GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION ADVANCED BATTERIES MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025
Latest Update “Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.
This report presents the worldwide Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Despite the progress made to date by commercially available lithium ion (Li-ion), advanced lead-acid, flow, and molten salt batteries, the path toward the commercialization of new battery chemistries continues. The next-generation advanced battery chemistries at laboratory-scale research or pilot-scale production levels today include lithium sulfur (Li-S), lithium solid-state (Li-SS), next-generation flow, and metal-air. Their advent is occurring alongside an enormous growth in the worlds appetite for advanced energy storage devices. Increasingly, this will include electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics.
Batteries are advancing on two fronts, reflecting in increased specific energy for longer runtimes and improved specific power for high-current load requirements. Improving one characteristic of a battery may not automatically strengthen the other and there is often a compromise.
The Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market was valued at 37 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 4130 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 80.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Next-Generation Advanced Batteries.
– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
OXIS Energy
PATHION
Sion Power
GS Yuasa
Nohm Technologies
PolyPlus
Lockheed Martin
Pellion Technologies
Seeo
Solid Power
Amprius
24M
Phinergy
Fluidic Energy
Maxwell
Ambri
ESS
– Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Breakdown Data by Type
Lithium Sulfur
Magnesium Ion
Solid Electrodes
Metal-Air
Ultracapacitors
Others
– Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Breakdown Data by Application
Transportation
Energy Storage
Consumer Electronic
– Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
– Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
– The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Next-Generation Advanced Batteries manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Wh). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
