Top Details of GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION ADVANCED BATTERIES MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

Latest Update “Global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report presents the worldwide Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Despite the progress made to date by commercially available lithium ion (Li-ion), advanced lead-acid, flow, and molten salt batteries, the path toward the commercialization of new battery chemistries continues. The next-generation advanced battery chemistries at laboratory-scale research or pilot-scale production levels today include lithium sulfur (Li-S), lithium solid-state (Li-SS), next-generation flow, and metal-air. Their advent is occurring alongside an enormous growth in the worlds appetite for advanced energy storage devices. Increasingly, this will include electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics.

Batteries are advancing on two fronts, reflecting in increased specific energy for longer runtimes and improved specific power for high-current load requirements. Improving one characteristic of a battery may not automatically strengthen the other and there is often a compromise.



The Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market was valued at 37 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 4130 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 80.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Next-Generation Advanced Batteries.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



OXIS Energy

PATHION

Sion Power

GS Yuasa

Nohm Technologies

PolyPlus

Lockheed Martin

Pellion Technologies

Seeo

Solid Power

Amprius

24M

Phinergy

Fluidic Energy

Maxwell

Ambri

ESS

– Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Breakdown Data by Type



Lithium Sulfur

Magnesium Ion

Solid Electrodes

Metal-Air

Ultracapacitors

Others



– Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Breakdown Data by Application



Transportation

Energy Storage

Consumer Electronic

– Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Next-Generation Advanced Batteries status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Next-Generation Advanced Batteries manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Wh). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Next-Generation Advanced Batteries market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

