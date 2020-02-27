Trail Sports Accessories Market Leaps Forward, New Research Discusses driving factors of 2022
Global Trail Sports Accessories Market: Overview
Trail sports accessories market report offers analysis for the forecast period 2017 to 2022, covering all major trends and developments influencing the market growth. The report offers information on key factors at play in the global trail sports accessories market, providing an entire perspective about the market’s evolution over the forecast period.The report commences with an executive summary, which summarizes the global trail sports accessories market. This section of the report offers a brief gist on the global market, offering qualitative and quantitative information.
The executive summary is followed by an introduction and definition of the product. These two sections set the tone for the rest of the report.
Global Trail Sports Accessories Market: Segmentation
The report has segmented the global trail sports accessories market on the basis of product, sales channel, price range, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into shoes, tent, backpack, trekking pole, head lamps/lanterns, helmet, gloves, and others. Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into independent sports outlet, franchised sports outlet, modern trade channel, direct to customer brand outlet, direct to customer online channel, direct to customer institutional channel, and third party online channel. Based on price range, the market is segmented into economy, mid-range, premium, and super-premium.
Region-wise, the report segments the trail sports accessories market into Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Analysis on the aforementioned regions is done on the basis of revenue generation. The report also comprises of analysis on countries including the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic, China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, GCC countries, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.
Global Trail Sports Accessories Market: Competitive Landscape
Major players operating in the global trail sports accessories market listed in the report include Big Agnes, Inc., Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Skechers USA, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Black Diamond, Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, Newell Brands Inc., V.F. Corporation, Deckers Outdoor Corporation, and Adidas AG. Details such as SWOT analysis, financials, and information on business strategies associated with these market players have been rendered in the report in detail.
Global Trail Sports Accessories Market SegmentationTrail Sports Accessories Market, by Product
- Shoes
- Tent
- Backpack
- Trekking pole
- Head lamps/lanterns
- Helmet
- Gloves
- Others
Trail Sports Accessories Market, by Sales Channel
- Independent Sports Outlet
- Franchised Sports Outlet
- Modern Trade Channel
- Direct to Customer Brand Outlet
- Direct to Customer Online Channel
- Direct to Customer Institutional Channel
- Third Party Online Channel
Trail Sports Accessories Market, by Price Range
- Economy
- Mid-Range
- Premium
- Super-Premium
Trail Sports Accessories Market, by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic
- Japan
- Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Singapore
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Israel
