Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors Market to Reach US$ 19.5 Bn, by 2026; Specificity and Efficacy over Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy is Likely to Propel the Market

The global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market is expanding owing to high prevalence and increase in incidence of cancer across the globe. The global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market was valued at more than US$ 18.0 Bn in 2017 and is projected to surpass US$ 19.0 Bn by 2026, expanding at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The global market is witnessing expansion at a relatively higher growth rate owing to increasing expenditure on health care and high prevalence and increase in incidence of cancer across the globe.

Cancer is the unregulated growth of body cells due to genetic mutations in its differentiation regulatory genes. Tyrosine kinases are enzymes that signal the cell differentiation cycle, mutation in their expression genes leads to their over expression, which results in uncontrolled proliferation of cells to form tumors. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors are small molecules that bind to the receptor site of the kinase enzyme available at cell surface. This binding blocks the phosphorylation by blocking adenosine tri-phosphate (ATP) biding to the receptor. Based on type of kinase receptors being targeted, tyrosine kinase inhibitors can be classified into BCR-ABL TKIs, EGFR TKIs, VEGFR TKIs, Janus Kinase Inhibitors, BTK inhibitors.

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) aid patients suffering from different cancer diseases. Tyrosine kinase inhibitors were accepted largely due to specificity and efficacy and the benefits these offer over chemotherapy and radiotherapy. High prevalence and incidence rates of cancer diseases such as chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), lung cancer, breast cancer, and renal cell cancer, and expanding indications of existing and pipeline on TKIs have expanded the indication areas of existing and pipeline on tyrosine kinase inhibitors in order to address various unmet needs and extend the product lifecycle. These factors, collectively, are projected to drive the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market in the near future. Furthermore, rise in awareness about cancer diagnosis and treatment and surge in adoption in underdeveloped and developing markets are key factors that are estimated to fuel the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market in the near future.

The global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market has been broadly segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitors, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and other tyrosine kinase inhibitors. BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitors were one of the first approved TKIs for cancer treatment. Their wide acceptance and indications have contributed to their significant share in the global market. VEGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors are projected to be a highly promising class of TKIs. Several companies have developed their VEGFR TKIs drugs with features of multi kinase receptor inhibition. These factors are likely to augment the segment by the end of 2026. In terms of application, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the world. TKIs such as EGFR, ALK, and HGFR have been in use for treating lung cancers. Increase in incidence of lung cancer is likely to propel the segment.

In terms of distribution channel, the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market has been segregated into hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is projected to account for a prominent share of the market. International and regional pharmacy service providers are expanding their operations across the regions, this is attributed to strong infrastructure network for distribution, thereby contributing to the dominant share held by the independent pharmacies segment of the global tyrosine kinase inhibitors market. Consolidation among independent pharmacies and their expanding operations across regions are likely to propel the independent pharmacies segment in the global market. Increase in adoption of e-commerce and convenience offered by online pharmacies are expected to drive the adoption of online pharmacies in developed markets.

