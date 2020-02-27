Umeboshi Market 2019: Production, Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Umeboshi Industry 2019

Umeboshi are also known as Japanese salt plums, pickled plums, and sour plum, Japanese apricot or salt plums. These umeboshi plums are pickled plums which are made from dried and pickled Ume fruits mostly found in Japan, which is closely similar to apricot.

This report focuses on the Umeboshi in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Besides enhancing the flavor of food preparations, umeboshi also have many medicinal qualities such as it provides an alkalinizing effect on the body, stimulates digestion, neutralizes fatigue, and promotes the elimination of toxins from the body. Umeboshi plum has been claimed to have an antiseptic effect which is be used as a natural remedy in traditional Asian culture. New product launches, manufacturers are flooding the market with new product lines and creating a supply driven demand for umeboshi plums globally. Globally, there is an increase in the usage of umeboshi paste and umeboshi vinegar in various food preparations as it enhances the flavor of the food products such as marinades and dressings. Primarily, its demand is increasing among Asia-Pacific countries. The umeboshi plums or paste are also used in the form of purees in various food preparations. Hence, the global umeboshi market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the maximum shares of the umeboshi market. According to our industry research experts, this market will witness maximum growth in APAC during the next few years as well and this will attribute to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the emerging countries in this region.

The worldwide market for Umeboshi is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Clearspring

Eden Foods

Spiral Foods

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Umeboshi Pickled Plums

Umeboshi Vinegar

Umeboshi Paste

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Retail

Offline Retail

