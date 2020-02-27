Vacuum Cleaner Market With Strategic Trends Growth, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry With Deep Insight of Forecast Years 2026

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

Vacuum cleaners have remained ubiquitous in households around the globe. Vacuum cleaners have witnessed steady innovation, and many modern variants are capable of picking up even the tiniest of impurities, such as dirt and particulate matter. Although demand has remained steady over the years, a number of factors continue to influence the global market. This report offers a holistic perspective on the global vacuum cleaner market, offering insights, analysis, and valuable guidance on the prospects of global vacuum cleaner market. The market is analyzed for the period 2017-2026, and historical statistics are offered for 2012-2017.

The report begins with an executive summary, which highlights the key points of the report. The executive summary is followed by an introduction and definition that offer readers information on the scope of the report. Key market dynamics, including comprehensive information on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are shaping the market are also discussed in detail in the report.

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation

In a bid to give readers seamless and detailed information, the vacuum cleaner market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use, filter, sales channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the report offers market forecast and analysis on the following product types – handheld, canister, upright, stick, and autonomous/robotic. The end-users of vacuum cleaners have been broadly segmented into residential and commercial. An analysis on these two dominant end-use segments has been carried out and detailed year-over-year forecast and analysis is offered to readers. By filter type, the key segments include ‘with bag’ and baglesss. By sales channel, the key segments include independent retail stores, chained retail stores, modern trade, company online, and third-party online. Sales of vacuum cleaners through these channels are discussed in detail, along with a country-wise analysis.

The report offers region-wise analysis of all the segments discussed above. The key regions analyzed in the market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA. The performance of all these segments in key regions has been analyzed in detail, and the most lucrative and sluggish markets are discussed in detail.

Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles the key players in the global vacuum cleaner market, highlighting their key developments. The competitive landscape is an important part of the report that offers readers valuable insights and guidance on some of the key players in this market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include AB Electrolux, Haier Group Corp., LG Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Bissell Inc., iRobot Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Techtronic Industries.

Overall, the report offers a holistic assessment of the key factors that are likely to influence the market during the period 2017-2026. Readers can get comprehensive insights that can help them in understanding the likely performance of the market during the assessment period. The market estimates have been arrived at after thorough primary and secondary research. Political, social, economic, factors have been taken into account while compiling the report.

