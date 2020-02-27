Vaginal Slings Market Value to Reach US$ 2,533.0 Mn by 2026

Vaginal slings, or midurethral slings, procedure is a highly recommended surgical treatment for treating stress urinary incontinence. The mid-urethral sling is considered as the gold standard method that has replaced all conventional procedures such as colposuspension and vaginal mesh. The mid-urethral sling procedure is found to be effective, efficient, safe, and requires minimal procedural and recovery time of around 30 to 45 minutes. It is a minimally invasive procedure, as compared to conventional surgical methods.

The global vaginal slings market was valued at around US$ 1,676.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,533.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026. Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, increasing number of vaginal slings procedures, and intensive research activities being performed to determine the efficacy of vaginal slings over other surgery and procedures are some factors that are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Urinary incontinence is a highly prevalent and largely underreported and under-diagnosed urological disorder, worldwide, that affects millions of people. It has a severe impact on physical, psychological, and emotional health. Women are affected twice as much as men, and the incidence increases with age. Several factors, such as weak pelvic floor muscles, urethral sphincters, obesity, pregnancy and childbirth, urinary tract infection, and neurological disorders, can cause urinary incontinence. It is estimated that around 200 million people are affected by some form of urinary incontinence or bladder problems. Among the different types of urinary incontinence, stress urinary incontinence is a highly common form, affecting millions of people worldwide. Various studies have suggested that nearly 45% of women above 30 years of age suffer from stress urinary incontinence worldwide.

The global vaginal slings market has been segmented based on product type, type of urinary incontinence, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the transobturator tape (TOT) slings segment is estimated to account for a major share of the market. Decreased risk of bladder injury, bowel injury, and major blood vessels injury, ease of procedure, and efficacy equivalent to TVT slings have boosted the segment. Based on type of urinary incontinence, the stress urinary incontinence segment held a major share of the market in 2017. The segment is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate, as compared to other segments, during the forecast period. Vaginal slings have proven to be highly effective for the management of stress urinary incontinence. Moreover, development of mini slings, which require only a single incision, has fueled the adoption of vaginal slings in women.

Perceive the Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48513

In terms of region, the global vaginal slings market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for a leading share of the global vaginal slings market in 2017. The large base of patient population and presence of major medical devices companies in these regions can be attributed to the major share held by these regions. Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and neurological diseases, and rising geriatric population are further driving the vaginal slings market in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at an exponential growth rate, owing to rapidly improving health care facilities in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. China dominated the vaginal slings market in Asia Pacific, while the market in India is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in investment by leading market players and healthcare providers is expected to fuel the market in the region. These factors are likely to drive the demand for vaginal slings in the near future. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global vaginal slings market include Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Coloplast, Promedon Group, A.M.I. GmbH, Ethicon, Inc. Medtronic plc, ABISS, Betatech Medical, and Caldera Medical.

The global vaginal slings market has been segmented based on product type, type of urinary incontinence, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the transobturator tape (TOT) slings segment is estimated to account for a major share of the market. Decreased risk of bladder injury, bowel injury, and major blood vessels injury, ease of procedure, and efficacy equivalent to TVT slings have boosted the segment. Based on type of urinary incontinence, the stress urinary incontinence segment held a major share of the market in 2017. The segment is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate, as compared to other segments, during the forecast period. Vaginal slings have proven to be highly effective for the management of stress urinary incontinence. Moreover, development of mini slings, which require only a single incision, has fueled the adoption of vaginal slings in women.

In terms of region, the global vaginal slings market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Developed regions such as North America and Europe accounted for a leading share of the global vaginal slings market in 2017. The large base of patient population and presence of major medical devices companies in these regions can be attributed to the major share held by these regions. Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and neurological diseases, and rising geriatric population are further driving the vaginal slings market in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at an exponential growth rate, owing to rapidly improving health care facilities in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. China dominated the vaginal slings market in Asia Pacific, while the market in India is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in investment by leading market players and healthcare providers is expected to fuel the market in the region. These factors are likely to drive the demand for vaginal slings in the near future. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Obtain the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48513

Prominent players operating in the global vaginal slings market include Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Coloplast, Promedon Group, A.M.I. GmbH, Ethicon, Inc. Medtronic plc, ABISS, Betatech Medical, and Caldera Medical.