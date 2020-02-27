Wood and Laminate Flooring Market 2019 Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis to 2023

Wood and Laminate Flooring Industry 2019

Wood flooring is any product manufactured from timber that is designed for use as flooring, either structural or aesthetic. Wood is a common choice as a flooring material due to its environmental profile, durability, and restorability.

Laminate flooring (also called floating wood tile in the United States) is a multi-layer synthetic flooring product fused together with a lamination process. Laminate flooring simulates wood (or sometimes stone) with a photographic applique layer under a clear protective layer. The inner core layer is usually composed of melamine resin and fiber board materials.

This report focuses on the Wood and Laminate Flooring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The technical barriers of wood and laminate flooring are not high, and the wood and laminate flooring production concentrated large companies including Mohawk, Armstrong, Shaw, Mullican, Somerset, Mannington, Kronotex USA, and others. The production is mainly located in America South, accounting for nearly 66.64% of total amount.

Wood and laminate flooring is widely used in educational, institutional, healthcare / hospital, hospitality, light commercial, office, retail / stores, transportation / public venues, and others. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for wood and laminate flooring will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of wood and laminate flooring is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2022. Wood and laminate flooring industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The worldwide market for Wood and Laminate Flooring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mohawk

Armstrong

Shaw

Mullican

Somerset

Mannington

Kronotex USA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wood Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wood and Laminate Flooring market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wood and Laminate Flooring Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wood and Laminate Flooring, with sales, revenue, and price of Wood and Laminate Flooring, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Wood and Laminate Flooring Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wood Flooring

1.2.2 Laminate Flooring

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Residential

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Mohawk

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Wood and Laminate Flooring Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Mohawk Wood and Laminate Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Armstrong

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Wood and Laminate Flooring Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Armstrong Wood and Laminate Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Shaw

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Wood and Laminate Flooring Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Shaw Wood and Laminate Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Mullican

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Wood and Laminate Flooring Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Mullican Wood and Laminate Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Somerset

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Wood and Laminate Flooring Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Somerset Wood and Laminate Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Mannington

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Wood and Laminate Flooring Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mannington Wood and Laminate Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Kronotex USA

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Wood and Laminate Flooring Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Kronotex USA Wood and Laminate Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

