3D Cell Culture Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled 3D Cell Culture Market (by product type (3d cell culture, scaffold-free 3d cell culture), application (drug discovery, stem cell research, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine), and end-use (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research laboratories)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of 3D Cell Culture. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure 3D Cell Culture cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential 3D Cell Culture growth factors.

The forecast 3D Cell Culture Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, 3D Cell Culture on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

Increased Applications Especially In the Early Drug Discovery to Promote Growth in the 3D Cell Culture Market

Increase in adoption of 3D cell culture in diagnostic centers, hospitals, and pharmaceutical and biotech companies and rise in demand in organ transplantation, tissue regeneration, and regenerative medicine is driving the growth of the 3D cell culture market. Furthermore, the use of microchips to implement cell culture with micro-fabricated tissue component is anticipated to boost the growth of the 3D cell culture market. However, the lack of Infrastructure is likely to retrain the growth of the 3D cell culture market. The emergence of microfluidics-based 3D cell culture is providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the global 3D cell culture market. In addition, the presence of organizations such as the International Society for Stem Cell Research is fostering scientific growth through financial grants and findings.

North America to Dominate the Global 3D Cell Culture Market

North America region dominated the global 3D cell culture market followed by Europe. The growth in the North America region is due to the presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. In addition, the presence of several pharma and biotech organizations implementing the technology in collaboration with research laboratories drives North American regional market. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at a high CAGR due to growing adoption for 3D cell culture in developing nations.

Sanofi Looks to Cell Culture Tech for Universal Flu Vaccine

In February 2018– Sanofi, Pasteur has licensed SK Chemicals’ mammalian cell culture platform for vaccine production in a deal worth up to $155m (€126m).

The mammalian cell culture technology is used to make SK Chemicals’ commercial trivalent and quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccines and now Sanofi will use it as part of its own influenza vaccine development programme.

Sanofi Pasteur is actively exploring several innovative influenza vaccine technologies for the future. This includes the development of a broadly protective influenza vaccine that will be designed to protect against influenza without the need to manufacture and administer a vaccine every season.

