3D Metrology Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

The report defines the Global 3D Metrology Market report as the science of measurement in three dimensions. This measurement technology often used in quality inspection. This 3D metrology provides high speed, dependability, automatability and proper measuring principal. It plays a vibrant role in industrialization processes such as designing, manufacture, and purchasing.

Aerospace industry increasingly relies on optical metrology that drives the growth of 3D metrology market. The aerospace industry uses new material combinations and lightweight materials to reduce weight and fuel consumption. These materials must have met the same high standards of safety, performance and durability as the traditional materials. Thus in the testing of these materials, manufacturers are using 3D optical metrology. This measurements provides the data of geometries and for 3D displacements and deformations. In addition, the growing demand for highly accurate inspection of the components in the aerospace industry is expected to boost the growth of 3D metrology market in upcoming years.

The acceptance of 3D metrology to developed measurement solution across the various industry is increasing. It helps to determine the quality and efficiency of the components required to build the preferred industrial products. The growing focus of manufactures on quality control and highly accurate inspection for modelling are likely to escalate the growth of 3D metrology market over the period of 2018-2024.

Segmented by Product

On the basis of product, the global 3D metrology market is segmented as 3D Automated Optical Inspection System, Optical Digitizer and Scanner, Video Measuring Machine and Coordinate Measuring Machine. Among these products, 3D Automated Optical Inspection System and Optical Digitizer and Scanner are holding the significant market shares in the 3D metrology market.

The 3D automated optical inspection system is the automated systems that visually inspect the printed circuit boards during the manufacturing. In this system, the camera separately scans the device under test for both catastrophic failure and quality defects. The growing demand for non-contact test methods in the manufacturing processes is driving the growth of 3D automated optical inspection system in the 3D metrology market.

Segmented by End-User

“The report highlighted by end-user of 3D metrology market into Energy & Power, Architecture & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Geospatial, Electronics, Automotive, Heavy Machinery and Medical.”

Currently, the electronics industry is undergoing with several technological advancements that create the demand for precision measurement equipment. The 3D metrology products offer a non-destructive analysis of geometric interaction between electronic components. In the electronics industry, the 3D metrology is used in Inspection of soldering, contact points, and connections, Analysis of printed circuit boards and short circuits and other application. The growing demand for non-contact and accurate inspection system from the electronics sectors drives the growth of 3D metrology in electronic applications.

Among the Geographies, North Americas and Europe are anticipated to hold huge potential for the 3D metrology market for high-end applications. In North America, the U.S. accounted to be the largest market share holding region in this market. Ongoing innovations and digital up gradation in the healthcare and consumer electronics sectors drive the growth of North America 3D metrology market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the 3D metrology market. The autonomous vehicles required high precision, accuracy, and efficiency of hardware systems that creates huge demand inspection products in the automotive industry. The growing automotive and consumer electronics industries in the Asia Pacific region derives the growth of 3D metrology market in this region.

Key Players

The key players in the global 3D metrology market include Perceptron, Hexagon, Nikon Metrology, Carl Zeiss, Faro Technologies, 3D Digital Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, Mitutoyo Corporation, Creaform, and GOM.

