3D Printing in Automotive Market World Technology, Development Status, Industry Size & Share, Segments And Forecasts 2019-2023

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of producing three dimensional objects from a digital file using a printing machine. This process involves laying down successive layers of material until the entire object is built. 3D printing is being adopted across industries such as automotive, defense, and aerospace. The increasing adoption of 3D printing is attributed to its various advantages, which include innovative designing, high adaptability levels, less time to market, and the ability to manufacture parts without expensive tooling.

This report studies the 3D Printing in Automotive market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 3D Printing in Automotive market by product type and applications/end industries.

One of the main drivers of 3D printing in the automotive market is supply chain optimization. 3D printing dramatically improves market responsiveness of automobile companies to changing customer tastes and preferences. It enables them to produce multiple product variations with very little cost increase. It substantially reduces scrap, material usage and helps manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint. This is absolutely critical for an industry which unfortunately creates too much of both air and noise pollution. Greater pressure put on companies by the government to go green will also spur adoption of 3D printing in the automotive market. Intense competition amongst manufacturers to create lighter, smarter and more fuel efficient vehicles will also play a major role for implementing 3D printing in the automotive market. 3D printing helps companies create customer specific automotive products, which will be key to maintaining their loyalty in the future.

The U.S. is currently the largest market for 3D printing in the automotive market due to the oversize presence of Detroit in shaping the global automobile industry in the 21st century. There is also an awareness of new technologies and an eagerness to adopt them. However, the EU and countries like China and India are expected to surpass the U.S. within the next decade because of the reduction in costs, increasing awareness of 3D printing and also a strong focus on automobile manufacturing by the respective governments. Thus, the scope for 3D printing in the automotive market seems very bright indeed.

The global 3D Printing in Automotive market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of 3D Printing in Automotive.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

3D System

Koenigsegg

HP Development Company

Local Motors

Safran Turbomeca

Audi

Blade

Honda

Hankook Tires

Optomec

Stratasys

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stereolithography (SLA)

Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Fused Disposition Modeling (FDM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Three Dimensional Inkjet Printing (3IDP)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Prototyping and Tooling

R&D and Innovation

Manufacturing Complex Products

