5G Infrastructure Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market in US Forecast, 2018-2025

5th generation wireless systems, abbreviated 5G, are improved wireless network technologies deploying in 2018 and later. The primary technologies include: Millimeter wave bands (26, 28, 38, and 60 GHz) offer performance as high as 20 gigabits per second; Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output – 64-256 antennas) offers performance “up to ten times current 4G networks;” “Low-band 5G” and “Mid-band 5G” use frequencies from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, especially 3.5-4.2 GHz.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2671630?utm_source=Anil&utm_medium=OPR

E2E network slicing is a foundation to support diversified 5G services and is key to 5G network architecture evolution. Based on NFV and SDN, physical infrastructure of the future network architecture consists of sites and three-layer DCs. Sites support multiple modes (such as 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi) in the form of macro, micro, and pico base stations to implement the RAN real time function. These functions have high requirements for computing capability and real time performance and require the inclusion of specific dedicated hardware. Threelayer cloud DC consists of computing and storage resources. The bottom layer is the central office DC, which is closest in relative proximity to the base station side. The second layer is the local DC, and the upper layer is the regional DC, with each layer of arranged DCs connected through transport networks.

According to diversified service requirements, networks generate corresponding network topologies and a series of network function sets (network slices) for each corresponding service type using NFV on a unified physical infrastructure. Each network slice is derived from a unified physical network infrastructure, which greatly reduces subsequent operators’ network construction costs. Network slices feature a logical arrangement and are separated as individual structures, which allows for heavily customizable service functions and independent O&M.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the 5G Infrastructure market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 5G Infrastructure market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Wireless Infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to 5G infrastructure vendors.

Top Key Players: Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (SE), Samsung (KR), NEC (JP), Mediatek (TW), Cisco (US), Cavium (US), Qorvo (US), Huawei (CN)

The growth of the 5G infrastructure market in North America is likely to be propelled by the growing demand for 5G-enabled consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, AR and VR devices, and tablets. Faster connectivity is the most critical requirement for these devices. In North America, the industry segment adopted the high-level automation with the implementation of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine communication (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics. For these technologies, high-speed data transfer rate is required to carry out the assigned tasks. In such cases, 5G-enabled data network will serve the purpose. However, companies face major technological design challenges such as power dissipation in massive multiple input and multiple output (MIMO) and inter-cell interference.

The global 5G Infrastructure market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of 5G Infrastructure.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Get a discount on this research report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/2671630?utm_source=Anil&utm_medium=OPR

Market Segment by Type, covers

Femtocell

Pico Cell

Micro Cell

Macro Cell

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications

Logistics and Shipping

Security and Surveilance

Table of Contents

1 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 5G Infrastructure

1.2 Classification of 5G Infrastructure by Types

1.2.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Femtocell

1.2.4 Pico Cell

1.2.5 Micro Cell

1.2.6 Macro Cell

1.3 Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Smart Home

1.3.3 Autonomous Driving

1.3.4 Smart Cities

1.3.5 Industrial IoT

1.3.6 Smart Farming

1.3.7 Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications

1.3.8 Logistics and Shipping

1.3.9 Security and Surveilance

1.4 Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 5G Infrastructure Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 5G Infrastructure Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 5G Infrastructure Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 5G Infrastructure Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) 5G Infrastructure Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of 5G Infrastructure (2013-2023)

Enquiry before Buy @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2671630?utm_source=Anil&utm_medium=OPR

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.