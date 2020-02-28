Acrylamide Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2015-2025

Acrylamide is a chemical compound prepared by hydrolysis of acrylonitrile by nitrile hydratase. Acrylamide is mainly used in the industrial processes to synthesise polyacrylamides which are used as water soluble thickeners. The use of acrylamide for production of polyacrylamide accounts for about 90 % of its total use. It is found in tobacco smoke. Acrylamide is formed during cooking foods which are high in carbohydrates. Acrylamide finds application as a chemical intermediate in the production of N-methylol acrylamide and N-butoxyacrylamide. It is used as a superabsorbent in medical products such as disposable diapers and also in agricultural products.Small amounts of acrylamide are used in adhesives, binders for seed coatings and printing ink emulsion. Also, acrylamide is used in textile printing paste, and water retention aids. Acrylamide also finds use in the making paper, plastics and dyes. Having said that, the global acrylamide market is expected to witness a moderate growth in the forecast period.

Drivers and restraints

Acrylamide is highly used in water treatment industry. Therefore, the global acrylamide market is driven by the stringent environmental regulations pertaining to dispose of sewage water. The demand for acrylamides from the oil and gas sector is also high due to enhanced oil recovery needs. The increasing petroleum industry is also expected to be a major driver for the growth of global acrylamide market in the forecast period. The growing food and beverage industry is also anticipated to fuel the global acrylamide market in the near future. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with increasing use of convenience food products is also expected to be a major factor driving the global acrylamide market in the upcoming years.

Moreover, the growing awareness among the consumers about proper hygiene is increasing the demand for personal care products, thus driving the medical sector. The growing medical segment is expected to show a positive impact on the growing acrylamide market. The growth in the adhesives and sealants industry is also anticipated to fuel the demand for acrylamide, thus driving the global acrylamide market. However, the impact of adhesives and sealants industry on the global acrylamide market is expected to be stagnant in the forecast period. Exposure to acrylamide takes place through acquaintance to cooked foods and tobacco smoke. The negative health effects pertaining to this exposure is projected to be a major restraining factor for the global acrylamide market.

Segmentation

Global acrylamide market is segmented based on end use industry into

Water treatment

Oil and gas

Paper and pulp

Food packaging

Cosmetics

Others

Water treatment segment accounts for the largest share in the global acrylamide market which is followed by the oil and gas sector.

Region – wise Outlook

Geographically, the global acrylamide market is broadly segmented on the basis of seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Japan, Asia Pacific, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Currently, China holds the prominent market share and will continue to be the largest consumer of acrylamide in the forecast period. United States acrylamide market holds the second position followed by Western Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a moderate growth in the forecast period. The growing disposal income in the developing countries is boosting the demand for the convenience products, thus helping the global acrylamide market to grow.

Major key players

Some of the major players identified in the global acrylamide market are: