Aerodynamic Market Growth Forecast Shows USD 31.2 billion Revenue by 2025

Global aerodynamic market to reach USD 31.2 billion by 2025.

Global aerodynamic market valued approximately USD 21.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing electric vehicle production with rising demand of aerodynamic components across the globe is fueling the global aerodynamic market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to report of global EV outlook in 2016, around 750 thousand sales of electric vehicles were found globally, that covered 29% of total market share in 2016. Thus, increasing demand and production of electric vehicle is expected to drive the global aerodynamic market growth owing to its advanced offering that guarantees better aesthetics and higher fuel economy.

On the basis of segmentation, the Aerodynamic market is segmented into Electric Vehicle Type, Mechanism, Vehicle Type and Application. Electric vehicle segment is further divided into BEV and HEV, Mechanism segment includes active system and passive system. Vehicle Type segment is categorized into light-duty vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles and Application segment includes Air Dam, Diffuser, Gap Fairing, Grille Shutter, Side Skirts, Spoiler and Wind Deflector. and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025. The, by application owing to cooling requirements of engines in all vehicle type.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The major market player included in this report are: Magna Exteriors, Roechling Automotive , Plastic Omnium , SMP Deutschland GmbH , Valeo , SRG Global, Inc. , Polytec Holding AG , Ap Plasman , Inoac Corporation , Rehau Group, P.U. Tech Industry Sdn.Bhd , Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. Kg , Hbpo GmbH , Spoiler Factory , Batz, S. Coop. , Piedmont Plastics, Inc. , Airflow Deflector Inc, Hilton Docker Mouldings Ltd , Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Sonceboz

By Electric Vehicle Type: BEV , HEV, , By Mechanism: , Active System , Passive System

By Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Vehicles , Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Application: Air Dam , Diffuser , Gap Fairing, Grille Shutter, Side Skirts, Spoiler, Wind Deflector

By Regions: U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2.Aerodynamic Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3.Aerodynamic Market Dynamics

Chapter 4.Aerodynamic Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5.Aerodynamic Market, by Application

Chapter 6.Aerodynamic Market, by Deployment Mode

Chapter 7.Aerodynamic Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9.Research Process

