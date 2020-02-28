Agricultural Film Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth Forecast 2019

Growing demand for food coupled with depleting arable land is expected to drive the global agricultural films market between 2014 and 2020. Protective films that are positioned over soil, covered over greenhouses or wrapped around the fodder are known as agricultural films. Agricultural films provide a wide range of benefits such as reducing erosion and soil compaction, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, supporting seed germination, suppressing the growth of weeds, and protecting against UV rays.

This report focuses on estimates and forecasts of the global agricultural film market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2013 to 2019. The estimates and forecasts for this study are considered for consumption (by region), film type, and application by considering 2012 as the base year. Various authenticated sources were contacted during the study on agricultural films market. Several key industry leaders were interviewed during the course of the study. The report analyzes value chain components in order to study value addition at each stage. The study discusses major drivers and restraints for the agricultural film market and emerging opportunities in the next five years.

The report offers key drivers and restraining factors along with their impact on the agricultural films market in the near future. The study also highlights new avenues for the leading industry participants in the agricultural films market. The report offers company market share of major players operating in the market as of 2012. The company market share helps understand business strategies of leading companies present in the market. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis to understand the potential of various applications in the near future.

This study also includes the segmentation of the agricultural films market on the basis of raw material such as Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) films, Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) films, Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EBA)/Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) films, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) films, reclaimed films, and others. The major applications analyzed in this report include greenhouse, mulching, and silage. Each product segment and application is further analyzed on the basis of regional consumption including North America, Central and South America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa from 2013 to 2019. The geographical segmentation helps in identifying the major market for agricultural films.