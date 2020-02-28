Auto Suspension System Market 2019-2024 Latest Trend, Size, Share, Application & Industry Growth Analysis Research Report

Auto Suspension System is the vehicle frame and the axle or between the wheels of all power transmission device connected to the general term, its role is to transfer between the wheel and the frame force and torque, and the buffer from the uneven road surface to the frame Or body impact, and attenuate the resulting vibration to ensure that the car can run smoothly. Typical suspension system structure consists of elastic elements, guide mechanisms and shock absorbers and other components, the individual structure is also a buffer block, lateral stabilizer bar. The elastic elements are leaf springs, air springs, coil springs and torsion bar springs and other forms, and modern sedan suspension system and more use of helical springs and torsion bar springs, individual limousine is the use of air springs.

In the future, China will be one of the very important consumption markets of Suspension System. In the developing countries, as the rapid development of national economy and continuous improvement of people’s living standards, the vehicle population is increasing stably, which brings more opportunities to Auto Suspension System Industry.

With the increasing demand of automobile comfort, the high quality suspension system may have a tremendously strong market in the near years, especially for the middle and high-end automobile industry. The Active Suspension System and Air ride Suspension System may have larger market share in developing country’s automobile industry.

The technology development of suspension system may consistently boom, especially on high-tech suspension system. The trend of suspension is lighter and more comfortable, which means the new materials can replace the steel.

According to this study, over the next five years the Auto Suspension System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Auto Suspension System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Auto Suspension System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Auto Suspension System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Independent Auto Suspension System

Non-independent Auto Suspension System

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Car

LCV-Light Commercial Vehicle

HCV-Heavy Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey ,GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mando

Sachs(ZF)

ThyssenKrupp

Tenneco

Magneti Marelli

Benteler

Dongfeng Motor Suspension

Wanxiang Qianchao

Hendrickson

F-TECH

WABCO

Fawer Automotive Parts

Fangzheng Machinery

Shanghai Komman

Hongyan Fangda

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

