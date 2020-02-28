Automotive Oxygen Sensor Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024 – Market Research Report 2019

Automotive Oxygen Sensor is the critical sensing component of Efi engine control system. It is used to control vehicle emissions, reduce car pollution to the environment and improve the quality of automobile engine fuel combustion. Besides, all of automotive oxygen sensors are fixed on the exhaust pipe. Automotive Oxygen Sensor produces an electrical signal, by measuring oxygen potential, will produce the signal feedback back to the control center to react. So, it can control the air-fuel ratio.

At present in the foreign industrial developed countries, the automotive oxygen sensor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese and other emerging countries’ companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese and other emerging countries’ automotive oxygen sensor production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

Chinese automotive oxygen sensor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international automotive oxygen sensor large manufacture country, in addition to middle and low automotive oxygen sensor products, some leading companies have been able to provide some high-end automotive oxygen sensor products, has already had a competitive edge in the international arena.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese automotive oxygen sensor market demand is exuberant, provide a good opportunity for the development of automotive oxygen sensor market and technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Oxygen Sensor market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Oxygen Sensor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Oxygen Sensor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Titanium oxide type

Zirconia type

Segmentation by application:

Supporting New Car Market

Consumption Supporting the Market

Used Car Market Transformation

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey ,GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NGK

Bosch

DENSO

Delphi

Kefico

UAES

VOLKSE

Pucheng Sensors

Airblue

Trans

PAILE

ACHR

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Oxygen Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Oxygen Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Oxygen Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Oxygen Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Oxygen Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Oxygen Sensor by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Oxygen Sensor Market Forecast

