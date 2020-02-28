Automotive Speed Encoder Market in Industry : Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2019 – 2024

Encoders are sensors that generate digital signals in response to movement, it has characteristics such as high-precision, large range measurement, fast response, digitized output; it is small size, light weight, compact, easy to install, simple to maintain, work reliably.

According to the measurement method, there are three types: linear encoders, angular encoders, rotary encoders, encoder used in the automobile industry for measuring wheel speed is rotary encoder.

At present in the foreign industrial developed countries, the automotive speed encoder industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese automotive speed encoder production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

In Chinese market, the market share of high-end and middle-end product is controlled by foreign companies, Chinese manufacturers currently can only compete in the low-end product level with low price marketing strategy. We expect that the situation will not change in short future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Speed Encoder market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Speed Encoder market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Speed Encoder value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Type I

Type II

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey ,GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NTN-SNR

Freudenberg-NOK

Dynapar

Renishaw

TE Connectivity Ltd

Hutchinson

LENORD+BAUER

AMS

Baumer Hübner

Timken

ADMOTEC

Allegro MicroSystems

VS Sensorik GmbH

Doway Tech

Ha Nan Ye

EBI

Unionstar Electronics

Haining Zhongteng

Xinyak Sensor

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Speed Encoder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Speed Encoder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Speed Encoder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Speed Encoder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Speed Encoder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Speed Encoder by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Speed Encoder by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Speed Encoder Market Forecast

