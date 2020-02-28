Bare Metal Cloud Service Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-user And Segment Forecasts 2017 – 2025

Bare Metal Cloud Service Market: Overview

Report provides analysis of the bare metal cloud service market for the period 2016–2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the virtual evolved packet core market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report include – The U.S, Canada, Germany, Finland, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa and Brazil.

The study includes drivers and restraints of the global bare metal cloud service market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints for bare metal cloud service during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market. Porter's Five Forces model for the bare metal cloud service market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Bare metal cloud service Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global bare metal cloud service market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including components, enterprise type, and end-use industry. Based on the components, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Furthermore, by enterprise type, the bare metal cloud service market is segmented into SMBs (small & medium enterprises) and large enterprises. Additionally, on the basis of end-use industry, the bare metal cloud service market is segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, and others. Others end-use industry segment includes security & surveillance and oil & gas verticals.

Global Bare metal cloud service Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Bare metal cloud service Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report include well-established players including IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RACKSPACE US, INC., and many more. These players are innovating novel capabilities in the bare metal cloud service domain. For instance, in July 2017, IBM Corporation announced the worldwide introduction of new bare metal servers powered by the next generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors on the IBM Cloud. It is designed to deliver high efficiency performance and generate quicker insights from big data workloads in a secure cloud environment. Well-established player such as Oracle Corporation is focusing on expanding new services offerings in other areas of North America. For instance, in May 2017, the company announced the availability of bare metal cloud service in the east region of the U.S i.e. Virginia. Furthermore, another well-established player from the bare metal cloud domain named RACKSPACE US, INC. is concentrating on strategic M&A to enhance the cloud services offerings. For instance, in September 2017, the company acquired Datapipe, a provider of bare-metal cloud services and managed services across public and private clouds. The acquisition is expected to bring novel capabilities to the company and help in providing superior services to customers around the world on a larger scale.

Global Bare metal cloud service Market

Global Bare metal cloud service Market, By Component

Hardware Software Services



Global Bare metal cloud service Market, By Enterprise Type SMBs Large

Global Bare metal cloud service Market, By End-User Industry BFSI Retail Healthcare Manufacturing IT & Telecom Media & Entertainment Others

Global Bare metal cloud service Market, By Region North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America Europe The U.K. Germany Finland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



