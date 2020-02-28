Business Analytics Software Market 2019 Trends, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecasts To 2023

Business Analytics Software Industry 2019

Description:-

Business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision-making inputs and insights through the application of statistical tools and methods in business performance data. It analyses business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of historical business performance data to obtain decisive insights for business planning. It helps the organizations to optimize their business operations and facilitates informed & strategic decision-making.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Business Analytics Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Business Analytics Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Increase in adoption of business analytics software by many organizations due to continuously increasing investments in business intelligence and analytic tools to drive revenue growth and improve service efficiencies fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among small- & medium-sized businesses and increase in awareness about numerous benefits provided by this software have provided the marketers with immense scope to target their customers and enhance the user experience.

The global Business Analytics Software market is valued at 49700 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 86600 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Business Analytics Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP SE

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Tableau Software.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

QlikTech International AB

Fair Isaac Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Customer Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Pricing Analytics

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT & Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Business Analytics Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Business Analytics Software

1.2 Classification of Business Analytics Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Business Analytics Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Business Analytics Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Customer Analytics

1.2.4 Supply Chain Analytics

1.2.5 Marketing Analytics

1.2.6 Pricing Analytics

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Business Analytics Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Business Analytics Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 IT & Telecom

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 BFSI

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Business Analytics Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Business Analytics Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Business Analytics Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Business Analytics Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Business Analytics Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Business Analytics Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Business Analytics Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Business Analytics Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Oracle Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Business Analytics Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Oracle Corporation Business Analytics Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 SAS Institute Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Business Analytics Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SAS Institute Inc. Business Analytics Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 SAP SE

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Business Analytics Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 SAP SE Business Analytics Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Business Analytics Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Business Analytics Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Microsoft Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Business Analytics Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Microsoft Corporation Business Analytics Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

