Business Analytics Software Market Forecast 2023 by Top Key Players: Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated

Business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision-making inputs and insights through the application of statistical tools and methods in business performance data. It analyses business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of historical business performance data to obtain decisive insights for business planning.

The Business Analytics Software Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

By Market Players: Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tableau Software., Salesforce.com, Inc., QlikTech International AB, and Fair Isaac Corporation

The growth of the business analytics software market is driven by increase in adoption of predictive analytics software by large & small organizations to gain strategic and competitive advantage over competitors. In addition, ability of business analytics software to deliver better & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner propel the growth of the market.

However, budget constraints in small- & medium-sized businesses to provide effective data warehousing and lack of skilled and proficient workforce limit the growth of this market. Conversely, emerging trends such as social media analytics & text analytics and increase in future need to gain insights for business planning are expected to provide numerous opportunities for this market to grow.

The global business analytics software market is segmented on the basis of end user, deployment model, application. End user segment covered in this study include information and IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and others. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-demand/cloud and on premise. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global business analytics software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Key market segmentation

1.5. Research methodology

1.5.1. Secondary research

1.5.2. Primary research

1.5.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MArket definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.3.1. low bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-high threat of new entrants

3.3.5. High competitive rivalry

3.4. market Share analysis, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in adoption of business analytics software by many organizations

3.5.1.2. Surge in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among SMEs

3.5.1.3. Numerous benefits provided by business analytics software

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High implementation cost

3.5.2.2. Lack of skilled workforce

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emerging trends such as social media analytics

3.5.3.2. Increase in need to gain insights for business planning

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL BUSINESS ANALYTICS SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

4.1. Overview

4.2. on-demand/cloud

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. On-Premise

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

