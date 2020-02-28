Despite the advances in brain and central nervous system disorders remains the world’s leading cause of disability. The delivery of drugs to central nervous system remains a challenge for the treatment of nervous system disorders. The major problem faced with drug delivery is the presence of blood brain barrier (BBB). The blood brain barrier (BBB) is an effective membrane that limits the passage of exogenous substance to the central nervous system. Drugs that are effective against CNS diseases must pass through the BBB. Therefore, many drugs developed for the treatment of CNS diseases have been unable to show significant therapeutic effects. Hence, the failure of systemically delivered drugs to effectively treat many diseases have surged the demand for development of drug delivery system.

Advances in the understanding of the biology of BBB have opened a new path and possibilities for improved drug delivery to CNS. Several transport enzymes, carrier and receptors that control the transport of molecules have been identified in the BBB endothelium. Several methods have been elucidated to assess the permeability of the drugs at the time of discovery stage. Many drug delivery specialists have developed drug delivery platforms for enhancing the therapeutic effect. Various routes of administration and conjugates of drugs are being discovered to enhance the drug passage through BBB. Manufacturers are developing drugs through the encapsulation within liposome’s and nanoparticles that would enable drugs to cross the BBB. There has also been a significant development of biodegradable implants and programmable infusion devices for the localized drug delivery. Intranasal delivery devices facilitate the drugs directly through nose to brain.

Market for central nervous system drug delivery specialist is emerging under the influence of rise in CNS disorders and growing need of targeted therapy. Three main approaches used for drug delivery to CNS include systemic administration, injection into CSF pathways and direct injection in to the brain. Among these approaches systemic administrations are widely used as it facilitate targeted delivery. Some of the market players in this industry are Angiochem, D-Pharm, Flowonix Medical, Lauren Sciences and others.

