Cephalosporin Drugs Market Size, Share and Demand Analysis 2019 to 2023

Global Cephalosporin Drugs Market – Generation, Route of Administration, Drug, and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 – 2023) Cephalosporin drugs belong to the class of bactericidal beta-lactam antibiotics. They act by inhibiting the cell wall synthesis to prevent the growth of bacteria. With large population base, rising economies, healthcare expenditure, and prevalence of infectious diseases, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The global cephalosporin drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Major Players: ABBOTT, ASTELLAS PHARMA INC., BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, LUPIN PHARMACEUTICALS, MERCK & CO. INC., PFIZER INC., ROCHE HOLDING AG, AND TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS, amongst others.

Rising R&D Activities through Company Collaborations:

With rising investment cost of R&D and cost of further manufacture of drugs, several large-, medium- and small-sized biotech and pharma companies come together for a collaborative partnership with larger firms. Usually, small companies have good R&D facilities but do not have sufficient capital for conducting global, multicenter, and large-scale clinical trials. Most of them out-license their products after early clinical development phase. For example, in the past, GlaxoSmithKline collaborated with Anacor Pharmaceuticals for development and commercialization of antibacterial and anti-viral drugs. Recently, Shionogi & Co. Ltd collaborated with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd for a siderophore cephalosporin development. This is one of the major factors for the growth of the cephalosporin drugs market.

Key Developments

February 2018: AGP Limited aimed to boost the capacity of its cephalosporin plant, to support the increasing demand for its primary products and establish the facilities for neutraceuticals.

February 2018: Allergan is developing combination aztreonam and avibactam for gram-negative infections, which restores the antibacterial activity to cephalosporin.

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines:

There are several regulatory aspects involved in the pharmaceutical industries, along with the complexity of the market, which affects their growth in the market. Several companies are not able to pass through the stringent bioequivalence testing for checking the therapeutic potential and toxicity levels. In the past decade, several APAC countries tightened their monitoring and inspection of imported antibiotics with more stringent requirements for their testing, such as Japan pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency and Korean FDA. Another factor is the low number of molecules in the pipeline, which is hindering the growth of the cephalosporin drugs market.

