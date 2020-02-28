Cloud Migration Market to take a substantial plunge in coming years by 2025

Global Cloud Migration Market: Overview

The “Cloud Migration market [Enterprise Size – SMB, Large enterprises; Deployment– Private, Public, Hybrid; End-use Industry – Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Government, Others] – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025”,report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Cloud Migration market for the period 2017 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year, data for the year 2015 is considered as historical information and the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 for all the segments in the scope of study. The report covers key trends prevailing in the global Cloud Migration market over the forecast period. The study also describes various factors impacting the global Cloud Migration market growth during the forecast period including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Global Cloud Migration Market: Scope of the Study

The study provides a holistic perspective on global Cloud Migration market growth in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) globally. The market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of various economic, political, technological, social, and legal and the existing market dynamics influencing market growth. The report would include executive summary, providing the overview of the global Cloud Migration market.

The report provides industry development and key market indicators for the global Cloud Migration market. Furthermore, report provides market attractiveness analysis, for each segment based on their CAGR and market share. There is an inclusion of porter’s five forces analysis about the industry competition, market dynamics and the most profitable segments in the market.

Global Cloud Migration Market: Key Segments

This research study on the global Cloud Migration market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including enterprise size, deployment, end-use industry and regions. The enterprise size segment could be further sub segmented into SMB (Small and Medium Business) and Large Enterprises. The deployment segment of the global cloud migration market includes sub-segments namely – private, public and hybrid. The end-use segment for the global cloud migration market has been further segmented into 7 sub-segments namely- BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, manufacturing, government and others. Others end-use industry segment includes agriculture and oil & gas verticals. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies and focuses on the recent developments under the competition matrix section and includes market positioning analysis of key players operating in the Cloud Migration market.

Global Cloud Migration Market: Competitive Landscape

The competition matrix for key players in the global Cloud Migration market notes their capabilities and growth potential and also benchmarks the key companies in the global Cloud Migration market on the basis of top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure capabilities, market position, product offerings, R&D focus and future outlook.

Under the company profiles section, the report also includes an overview of the players operating in the market, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, SWOT analysis, regional breakdown and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also contains market share analysis of the key players in the Cloud Migration market for the year 2016 based on their revenues generated for the same year.

The key players profiled in this report include – Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., RiverMeadow Software, Inc.., Rackspace US, INC., Informatica LLC, and OVH US LLC among others.

The global Cloud Migration market has been segmented as follows:

Global Cloud Migration market, by Enterprise Size

SMB

Large Enterprise

Global Cloud Migration market, by Deployment

Private

Public

Hybrid

Global Cloud Migration market, by End-use Industry

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Global Cloud Migration market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Finland The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



