Coffee Beans Market Is Expected to Reach $15,635 Million, Globally, by 2024

The global coffee beans market is driven by increased coffee consumption across nations, expansion in retail market, and health benefits associated with coffee. Moreover, decrease in consumption of carbonated drinks is anticipated to boost the growth of the global coffee beans market. However, availability of substitute such as tea is projected to impede the coffee beans market growth in future.

Carbonated drinks are harmful beverages containing dissolved carbon dioxide, usually prepared by mixing sweet flavored syrup and carbonated water in their chilled state. Currently, the demand for these drinks is reported to continuously decrease, owing to its different side effects such as belching, heartburn, increase in risk of obesity, tooth decay, reduced bone strength, and others. The carbonated drinks sale is anticipated to decrease further during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness among people regarding the aforementioned side effect. This in turn increases the consumption of coffee beans.

Two types of coffee beans, i.e. arabica and robusta are quite popular in the coffee beans industry. Brazil is the largest arabica coffee beans producer while Vietnam produces robusta beans in large volumes, thereby increasing the global coffee beans market share. Arabica is easy to grow and roast, and hence accounts for the maximum production in the coffee beans market. While, robusta is gaining popularity as it contains three times more caffeine than arabica and is more insect and disease resistant. Thus, the robusta coffee beans market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate by 2024.

The global coffee beans market size was valued at $10,471 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $15,635 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2024. Europe dominated the global market, accounting for around one-third share of the total revenue.

The coffee beans market trends are witnessing an economy slowdown as the consumers focus on affordability and thus, shift their preference to inexpensive varieties of coffee. The low cost of production of robusta caf beans has resulted in high demand for robusta. This further fuel the growth in consumption of coffee.

Based on end use, the personal care industry in the global coffee beans market is likely to witness a robust growth. While coffee beans are commonly found in the beverage form, the skin care products made from coffee are also gaining popularity in the world. The incorporation of coffee beans in natural skin care products has benefited the customers in the global skin care industry. For instance, the green coffee oil made from fresh green coffee beans contains the necessary fatty acids that are used in spa treatments and mature skin care. This oil has anti-aging properties that result in supple and smooth skin. In addition, the aroma of coffee beans butter makes an enticing addition to balms, and body butters. This butter soothes the red and dry skin, and protects the skin from harsh climate.

The usage of coffee beans in pharmaceutical industry is augmenting the global coffee beans market. The health-benefits associated with coffee beans in form of dietary supplements has given rise to its consumption. Green coffee beans extracts have a higher level of chlorogenic acid as compared to other roasted and regular coffee beans because green coffee beans are not roasted. Thus, the adoption of green coffee beans in form of weight loss supplements has been widely observed among consumers.

