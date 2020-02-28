Cold Pressed Juice Market Is Set For A Rapid Growth

Commercial extraction of pulp or juice directly from fruits, vegetables and other agricultural produce has become easier due to the advent of cold-press technology. The temperate pressure applied on produce during a cold-pressed process not only helps in extracting a fine blend of juice and pulp, but also improves the quality of extract. Consumers from around the world are being acquainted with the fact that cold-pressed juices & pulps are healthier and beneficial than conventionally-grinded fruit extracts. A recent study conducted by Persistence Market Research estimates that the global sales of cold-pressed juices in 2016 brought in about US$ 492 million in revenues. The study also predicts that by 2024, the global market for cold-pressed juices will have soared at 7% CAGR to be valued at US$ 845 million.

According to the report, titled “Cold Pressed Juice Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” Persistence Market Research projects that adoption of cold-press technology has gained traction in the US and Canada. In 2016, sales of cold-pressed juices in North America accounted for more than one-third of global revenues. By the end of 2024, North America’s cold-pressed juice market is anticipated to be valued over US$ 311 million. Consumption of cold-pressed juices in Europe is also expected to grow rapidly during the course of projection period.

Through 2024, Europe’s cold-pressed juice revenues will have soared at a CAGR of 7%. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are two regions which are likely to incur moderate revenue growth, while contribution of Asia-Pacific to global cold-pressed juice market revenues will witness a bordering decline over the forecast period.

Request for Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13840

Leading Cold-Pressed Juice Makers in World

Pepsi Co., the beverage behemoth, partakes in the global market for cold-pressed juices by offering its flagship product line – the Naked Pressed juices. Along with Pepsi, several other New York-based companies are observed to be key players in the global cold-pressed juice market. These include, Liquiteria LLC., Evolution Fresh, Inc., Juice Press, Hain BluePrint, Inc., and Juice Generation. Additionally, global demands for cold-pressed juices are also being met by beverage makers such as Juice Warrior (UK), Presha Food (Australia), RAW Pressery (India) and Suja Life LLC (US).

Trending – Organic Cold-Pressed Juices from Mixed Fruits & Vegetables

The report indicates that in 2017 and beyond, the global demand for cold-pressed juices will remain largely inclined towards their organic nature. Conventional nature of cold-pressed juices will gradually lose out to the surging popularity of organic cold-pressed juices. By accounting to nearly three-fourth of global revenues, the global sales of organic cold-pressed juices will have raked in revenues worth over US$ 630 million by the end of 2024. Based on the type of produce, more consumers are opting for cold-pressed juices derived from mixed fruits & vegetables. The combined nutrition availed from a mix of fruits & vegetables treads along global health trends that strongly impact the choice of consumers. In 2016, more than US$ 130 million worth of fruit-based cold-pressed juices were sold globally, while revenues from global sales of vegetable-based cold-pressed juices reached US$ 85 million. However, cold-pressed juices extracted from mixed fruits & vegetables will continue to account for major chunk of global revenues, procuring nearly half a billion dollars by the end of 2024.

Request for Report Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/13840

Online e-Tailing Platforms Boost Sales of Cold-Pressed Juices

While retail stores are predominantly the largest distribution channels for cold-pressed juices, internet selling is also playing an instrumental role in boosting global sales. Through 2024, retail and grocery stores will account for around US$ 300 million in global revenues, but sales of cold-pressed juices will be the fastest through online e-tailing platforms. Global revenues harvested from selling cold-pressed juices over the internet will register a 7.4% CAGR. Hyper market or supermarkets will also be one of the dominant distribution channels for cold-pressed juices. Convenience stores, on the other hand, will lose a considerable share of global cold-pressed juices revenues over the forecast period.