Compaction Machines Market to Register High Revenue Growth at 6.2% CAGR During 2015 – 2025

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its latest report titled “Compaction Machines Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2015 – 2025”, has projected the global compaction machines market to expand at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2015–2025. The compaction machines market is estimated to reach US$ 3,444.3 Mn by the end of 2015, and 6,310.7 Mn by the end of 2025.

Increasing investment in infrastructure development and new road development and maintenance is fuelling demand for compaction machines globally. It is projected that the total investment in infrastructure activities would account between 3.5% and 4% of the global GDP by the end of 2030. Investment in road development and maintenance is forecasted to account for 28% of the total investment made between 2015 and 2025. Furthermore, focus on developing smart cities, runaways, and dams is further expected to boost demand.

Product-wise, the market is segmented into heavy compaction machine and light compaction machine. Heavy compaction machines are further sub-segmented into single drum roller, heavy tandem roller, and pneumatic roller. Light compaction machines segment, is sub-segmented into light tandem roller, hand operated machines, and trench roller. As far as unit sales are concerned, the light compaction machines segment account for approximately 85% share of the overall market in terms of unit sales,and is likely to dominate the market by the end of 2025, with the rising adoption in footpaths, road, and highway maintenance.

Region-wise, Western Europe and Asia Pacific represented prominent markets for compaction machines globally in 2014. In terms of market value, the compaction machine market in developing countries of Asia Pacific is collectively projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6%, with major Asian economies such as India and China playing a major role. However, in term of unit sales, Western Europe dominates with more number of unit sales in the light compaction machinery segment. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest compaction machine market in terms of value by 2025 end, followed by Western Europe and North America.

As per the ongoing trend in the market, the intelligent compaction machines with display, sensors and telematics are being included in most of the key players’ product offerings. Currently, the heavy compaction machinery’s rental penetration and secondary sales market is growing significantly. However, this trend is expected to pose a major challenge for new equipment sales.

Key companies in the compaction machines market include XCMG Co. Ltd, Wacker Neuson SE, Terex Corporation, Atlas Copco, Volvo Construction Equipment – Volvo CE, Caterpillar Inc., BOMAG GmbH, Zoomlion Heavy Industries Science and Technology Co Ltd, Wirtgen Group and Sany Heavy Industries Co Ltd. Currently, global players account for over two-thirds of global revenues, however, in the future, new entrants to the market are expected to gain traction.

