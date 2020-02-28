Deep Learning Chip Market Analysis 2018-2025 by Leading Companies: AMD, Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Bitmain Technologies, Qualcomm

Deep learning is a new nomenclature for the artificial neural networks technology. This technology is a computer program, which is similar to a biological brain. The brain is made up of billions of cells known as neurons, which are connected with the help of pathways called synapses. New observations and experiences alter the strength of these synaptic connections.

The Global Deep Learning Chip Market is highly competitive. Players within the market are developing features such as a cloud-based interface for remote monitoring among others. Players are competing with each other on the basis of cost, innovative offerings, and expertise. Also, several new players are entering the Deep Learning Chip market as it provides attractive growth opportunities.

Deep learning transforms these structures into a software with digital versions of neurons, synapses, and connection strengths. By feeding the experience and observations to an artificial neural network and adjusting the weights accordingly, a neural network learns complex functions similar to the biological brain.

This report focuses on the Deep Learning Chip in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By Market Players: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Bitmain Technologies, Qualcomm, Amazon, Xilinx, Samsung

The global deep learning chip market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in efforts to make more human-like robots and rise in rate of deployments in the developing regions.

The global deep learning chip market is segmented based on chip type, industry vertical, technology, and geography. On the basis of chip type, the market is categorized into graphics processing unit (GPU), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), central processing unit (CPU), and others. System-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others are the technologies considered. The various industry verticals are media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2025.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

