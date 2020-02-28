Deep Learning Market -Top players are NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc., IBM Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Global Deep Learning Market: Overview

Deep learning technologies enable a number of industries in developing deep domain insights, besides helping transfer critical data to end users in the most usable ways. The global deep learning market has gained remarkable impetus from the increasing need for enhanced interaction between humans and systems in the past few years. The rising demand for improved human and system interaction is key to growth witnessed in the deep learning market. As deep learning algorithms provide expert assistance and supports humans in extending their capacities, the deep learning market is expected to pick up pace with innovations in technology.

In this market study, Transparency Market Research covers various factors encouraging the market’s growth and restraints inhibiting its trajectory in detail. The report is intended to provide better perspective of the global deep learning market to its stakeholders. It thus compiles exhaustive information sourced via proven research methodologies. Furthermore, data obtained from trusted industrial sources are substantiated using relevant graphs, statistics, and graphical data elements.

Global Deep Learning Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing usage of deep learning technology across various industries, such as finance, advertisement, automotive, and medical and healthcare is also boosting this market considerably. Going forward, the market will be driven by the increasing research for the development of advanced processing hardware for deep learning in the years to come, notes the research. This study offers a descriptive picture of the kind of growth this market is displaying, by taking the driving forces, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects in consideration. The current and the historical performance of this market has also been studied in this research report in an effort to determine its future status.

The worldwide deep learning market can be broadly evaluated the basis of criteria such as application, end user, and the regional presence of this market. Deep learning solutions and systems find significant usage in autonomous cars, cyber security, data analytics, fraud detection, and a number of other application areas. The defense and aerospace, oil and gas, medical and healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, banking and financial, retail, industrial, and automotive sectors have emerged as the key end users of deep learning technologies across the world.

Global Deep Learning Market: Regional and Competitive Dynamics

Regionally, Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa constitute the key market segments. Factors influencing growth witnessed by the market and restraints it faced across these segments are studied in detail. North America is currently exhibiting the highest growth prospects for the deep learning market. Besides this, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to offer lucrative prospects as well. Robust growth witnessed in data mining and rising data generation across various industries such as healthcare, retail, and BFSI are supporting the market’s growth in North America. The U.S. is expected to showcase the highest adoption of deep learning systems in the coming years.

In Europe, the deep learning market is gaining traction on account of the rising demand from Italy, France, Russia, and the U.K. Meanwhile, the rising investment in research and development activities in China, Australia, and India is expected to boost the Asia Pacific deep learning market.

To study the competition prevailing in the global deep learning market, the report presents an overview of leading companies, their strategies, and overall developments witnessed in the market over the years. Some of the leading companies in the market are NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc., IBM Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Arm Holdings, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services.