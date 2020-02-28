Dental 3D Printing Market to Reach an Estimated Value of US$3,427.1 Mn By 2025

Dental 3D printing is an additive manufacturing process of creating a three dimensional solid dental models such as implants, surgical guides, braces, dentures, crowns and bridges etc. Dental 3D printing is performed by additive process where 3D models are created by laying down sequential layers of material which is programmed by digital file.

The demand for 3D printing in dental industry has been increased due advancement in technology which enables the dentist to perform the dental procedure with great accuracy, high efficiency and minimal trauma to the patients. According to the research report, the global Dental 3D Printing Market is expected to be worth US$3,427.1 mn by the end of 2025 from US$903.0 mn in 2016. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global market is estimated to register a CAGR of 16.5%.

Based on material, dental 3D printing market is segmented into metal, photopolymer, ceramic and others. The photopolymer segment accounts for largest market for dental 3D printing with market share of 58.0% in 2016 due to advent in new technology for development of cost effective photopolymer material. The ability of photopolymer to be compatible for construction of wide variety of dental models is expected to be its unique selling point over the forecast period. The metal segment is projected to grow at moderate rate in forecast period due to rising cost of metal based printers owing to high processing cost of metal into powdered form before it could be used in printers.

Dental 3D printing is extensively used for making dental implants, dentures, crowns and bridges and others. The crowns and bridges segment leads the pack as it accounted for a share of 34.2% in the global market in 2016. This segment is estimated to dominate the overall market due to rising prevalence of dental caries and increase in incidence of tooth loss owing to injury and accident. The dental implants and dentures segment is anticipated to grow at significant rate during forecast period due to rise in aging population worldwide and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry to enhance the quality of life.

From a geographic point of view, the global dental 3D printing market is categorized into regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Out of these, the North America dental 3D printing market held a leading share in the global market in 2016, accounting for nearly 40.0% of the market. The region is expected to retain its position in the coming years due to advent of novel technology and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, insurance coverage for dental healthcare, and rising popularity of digital dentistry among dentist. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of dental caries and dental related problems in developing countries, rise in aging population and set up of new distribution channels by key players in emerging market of Asia Pacific.

The competitive landscape in the global dental 3D printing market is observed to be highly consolidated. Stratasys Ltd dominated the global dental 3D printing market in 2016 with its strong product portfolio and widespread market presence and consistent technological development. The other major players in the dental 3D printing market are Concept Laser GmbH 3D Systems, Inc., EnvisionTEC, Inc., Formlabs, Inc., Renishaw plc., DWS System, Prodways Group, Asiga, SLM Solutions and others.