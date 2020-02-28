Digital Signage Market Analysis- Size, Share, Sales, Growth, Forecast, Segment, Application Analysis 2018

Digital signage is a sub segment of signage. Digital displays use technologies such as LCD, LED and Projection to display content such as digital images, video, streaming media, web pages, weather data, restaurant menu, or text. They can be found in public spaces, transportation systems, museums, stadiums, retail stores, hotels, restaurants, and corporate buildings etc., to provide wayfinding, exhibitions, marketing and outdoor advertising.

This report focuses on the Digital Signage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Digital signage is a specialized form of video broadcast aimed at a very narrow niche audience in which video or multimedia content is displayed for informational or advertising purposes. A digital sign usually consists of a computer or playback device connected to a large, bright digital screen such as a commercial-grade LCD or plasma display, which is the products discussed in this report.

Digital signage have broad end-use applications, it is widely used in department stores, schools, libraries, office buildings, medical facilities, airports, train and bus stations, banks, auto dealerships and other public venues. It is also commonly used in corporate, employee-facing environments. If the display is connected to a computer, the data on the screen can be updated in real time by means of an Internet or proprietary network connection. The system can employ multiple screens if an extra-large display is required. The increasing demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors, advancements in technology offerings and rising infrastructure are the key driving factors for the digital signage market.

The worldwide market for Digital Signage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Top Manufacturers: Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Philips, Toshiba, Daktronics, Sony, Panasonic, NEC Display, Sharp, Planar Systems, Mitsubishi, Innolux, Advantech, Viewsonic, Cisco Systems Inc, Marvel

Market Segment by Type, covers

LED Display

LCD Display

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Banking

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Digital Signage market.

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Signage Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Digital Signage, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Signage, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Digital Signage, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Digital Signage market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Signage sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Digital Signage Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 LED Display

1.2.2 LCD Display

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Retail

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Hospitality

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Banking

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

