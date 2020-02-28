Edge Analytics Market Competitive Analysis to 2023: Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Greenwave Systems, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, iguazio, Intel Corporation

Edge analytics is the extended version of analytical solution that helps reduce data traffic in the network and enhances analytics solutions such as historical, predictive, and prescriptive analytics. Through optimized data filtration from the connected devices, edge analytics first analyses data collected from the devices and forwards relevant data to the storage for further analysis on the collected data.

The Global Edge Analytics Market is highly competitive. Players within the market are developing features such as a cloud-based interface for remote monitoring among others. Players are competing with each other on the basis of cost, innovative offerings, and expertise. Also, several new players are entering the Edge Analytics market as it provides attractive growth opportunities.

Growth in number of connected devices in IoT, surge in demand for advanced and real-time analytics, and increase in need for prescriptive analytical models drive the edge analytics market. However, no common platform for standardized software deployment and slow ICT spending in under developed nations are expected to hinder the edge analytics market growth.

This report focuses on the Edge Analytics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By Market Players: Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Greenwave Systems, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, iguazio, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle

The global edge analytics market is segmented on the basis of solution, type, deployment model, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of solution, it is bifurcated into software and service. On the basis of type, it is classified into historical analysis, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. By deployment model, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise.

