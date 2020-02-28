Electric Toothbrush Market SWOT Analysis to 2023 by Top Key Players: Colgate Palmolive, Panasonic, FOREO, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter and Gamble Co., Water Pik

Electric toothbrush is a battery operated oral hygiene instrument, which works on the principle of rotation and oscillation for cleaning teeth, gums, and tongue. It is equipped with an electric motor attached to the handle, which produces rapid automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or clockwise‐anticlockwise rotation for inducing vibrations in the brush head to facilitate cleaning.

The Electric Toothbrush Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

By Market Players: Colgate Palmolive, Panasonic, FOREO, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter and Gamble Co., Water Pik, Inc., Mornwell, Shenzhen Risun Technology Co. Ltd., SONIC Chic, JSB Healthcare

The global electric toothbrush market is driven by growing preference for technologically advanced products. Moreover, electric toothbrushes are recommended by dentists across the world, as these help in preventing dental problems like tartar, gingivitis, and plaque formation in oral cavity. In addition, majority of manual brushes are not recyclable, which could hamper the environment. On the other hand, as most of the replacement toothbrush heads can be recycled, they are sustainable in nature.

Furthermore, the cost of replacing the brush heads after every 3 months and the need to replace the batteries of battery-operated counterparts hamper their adoption among the masses. Growing consciousness about oral hygiene among young generation and technological advancements such as connecting camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and others with toothbrush are expected to propel the growth of the electric toothbrush market in the coming years.

The report segments the global electric toothbrush market on the basis of bristle type, head movement, end user and geography. Bristles can be segmented into soft bristles and nanometer bristles. Based on the head movement, electric toothbrushes are classified into rotation/oscillation and sonic/side-to-side.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2017 to 2023, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region have been mapped based on the revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning of the industry has been provided to provide a clear understanding of their competitive strengths.

Porter’s five forces analysis is used to illustrate the potential of suppliers and buyers in the industry.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of electric toothbrush is provided.

The report focuses on the regional as well as global market, the key players, and market segments apart from a detailed study on the divisions and application areas.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase In Awareness Of Oral Hygiene

3.4.1.2. Increases In Disposable Income

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High Price Of Electric Toothbrush

3.4.2.2. High Cost Of Replacement Of The Head Of The Electric Toothbrush

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Technological advancement In Electric Toothbrush Industry

3.5. Top player positioning

CHAPTER 4: ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH MARKET, BY BRISTLE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Soft

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, By region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Nanometer

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, By region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

