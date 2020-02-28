Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2025: Top Key Players MG Chemicals, Fluoro Precision Coatings

Electrically conductive coatings: Market Introduction

Electrically conductive coatings are coatings used to make conductive coating films. These coatings are produced using special techniques and are applied as an anti-static polymer. Electrically conductive coatings has several EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) related applications including communications equipment, PDAs, antennas and pagers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, entertainment systems TVs, cable boxes, receivers, computer equipment, monitors and laptops, medical monitors and analyzers, industrial and automated control systems, satellite systems, military and weapons systems and aerospace systems. These coatings have the ability to solve numerous electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) issues including radio-wave shielding, electromagnetic shielding, prevention of static charge and specific absorption ration protection. Plastic enclosures/housings and components must be fully or selectively coated with electrically conductive coatings as certain properties of these coatings such as interference emission can prove to be quite beneficial. Electrically conductive coatings deliver superior gloss consistency and are available in different colors as well as in textured or smooth finishes. The performance of electrical conductive coatings is determined based on their adhesion strength towards plastic materials or the specifications defined by users. Generally, evaluation methods for electrically conductive coatings include damp heat tests, heat resistance tests, salt spray tests, sheet resistance test, metal power isolation and shielding effects, etc.

These days, slim and compact electrical and electronic devices are quite high in demand. Enhancing frequency distribution density of electromagnetic energy and increasing plastic usage require an effective and powerful shielding technology of electromagnetic waves. It is in this particular area that electrical conductive coatings play an important role and are gaining traction in the global market.

Electrically conductive coatings consist of raw materials like epoxy, polyurethanes, acrylics and others. Epoxy is extensively used for the formulation of electrically conductive coatings because of their high durability, and mechanical properties. Epoxy based electrically conductive coatings are light in weight and offer scratch resistance, strong adhesion, impact resistance, extreme abrasion resistance and chemical resistance. The rising demand for coating applications including the epoxy-based electrically conductive coatings in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, etc. is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Though electrical conductivity exists in most materials at some level, it is usually enhanced by the use of thermal spray coatings. Electrically conductive thermal spray coatings used in the application of several substrates can range from composites to ceramics and polymers.

Electrically conductive coatings: Market Dynamics

Rising per capita income, rapid urbanization and rapid rate of industrialization are some of the macroeconomic factors driving the electrically conductive coatings market globally. Rising demand for electrically conductive coatings for electronic devices including laptops, tablets, mobiles, LED televisions, etc. is likely to affect the market positively.

However, emission of volatile organic compounds and strict environmental regulations are expected to hamper the growth of the electrically conductive coatings market.

Electrically conductive coatings: Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global electrically conductive coatings market is segmented into the following:

Liquid Coatings

Powder Coatings

Based on raw material, the global electrically conductive coatings market is segmented into the following:

Polyesters

Epoxy

Polyurethanes

Acrylics

Others

Based on end use industry, the global electrically conductive coatings market is segmented into the following:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace

Military

Others

Electrically conductive coatings: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, owing to rising demand for consumer electrical products mainly from China and India, APEJ is anticipated to dominate the market for electrically conductive coatings. Additionally, a significant deciding constriction in the global electrically conductive coatings market is raw material availability. Here, again, Asia Pacific has a significant advantage, further stimulating manufacturers to focus on the region. North America, followed by Western Europe, accounts for a significant share of the electrically conductive coatings market due to the presence of vast industrial sector in the region.

Electrically conductive coatings: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global electrically conductive coatings market include: