Embedded Security Product Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

In this internet age, identity theft, intellectual property protection, and financial account and payment protection are key concerns to both consumers and designers. To keep everything safe, many systems employ security measures such as data encryption and physical shielding to prevent hackers and other malicious activities from accessing data, financial information, or even intellectual property. Even the simple car door entry key/ignition key has become more secure with embedded processors running challenge and response authentication to prevent vehicle theft. Furthermore, the movement to “smarten” the energy grid will also escalate the demand for secure communications to prevent hackers or terrorists from wreaking havoc on the power grid. This report studies the Embedded Security Product market, including Secure Element and Embedded SIM, Hardware Security Module, Trusted Platform Module, and Hardware Tokens.

This report focuses on the Embedded Security Product in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Of the major players of Embedded Security Product, NXP Semiconductors maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. NXP Semiconductors accounted for 16.35 % of the Global Embedded Security Product revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 16.13 %, 12.50 % including Infineon and STMicroelectronics.

On the basis of product type, the Secure Element and Embedded SIM segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 65.09 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the Mobile Security and Banking, Transport, PayTV & ID segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.26 % in 2017. But the Wearables and Security in IoT Connectivity are expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025, due to the rapid growth demand of smart things, smart home and smart city.

The worldwide market for Embedded Security Product is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 7260 million US$ in 2023, from 5010 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Top Manufacturers: NXP Semiconductors, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Gemalto, IDEMIA, Thales e-Security, Inc., Beijing HuaDa ZhiBao Electronic System, Renesas, Micro Focus Atalla, Microchip, Samsung, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Inside Secure, IBM, Utimaco, Swift,

Market Segment by Type, covers

Secure Element and Embedded SIM

Hardware Security Module

Trusted Platform Module

Hardware Tokens

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mobile Security

Automotive

Banking, Transport, Pay-TV & ID

Wearables

Security in IoT Connectivity

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Embedded Security Product market.

Chapter 1, to describe Embedded Security Product Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Embedded Security Product, with sales, revenue, and price of Embedded Security Product, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Embedded Security Product, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Embedded Security Product market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Embedded Security Product sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

